Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

WATCH: The moment a herd of horses run down Reepham Road during dodging rush hour traffic

PUBLISHED: 14:53 15 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:30 15 November 2018

More than 20 horses were seen running towards traffic on Thursday morning. Picture: Google Maps

More than 20 horses were seen running towards traffic on Thursday morning. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A herd of horses have caused havoc on some of Norfolk’s busiest roads during rush hour.

The group of 30 horses were spotted by a number of motorists running down Reepham Road in Hellesdon and then across Drayton High Road at around 8.15 this morning.

Police were called to Drayton High Road at around 8.15am following reports of a herd of horses running free in the area.

Officers helped with traffic control before the animals were led to safety with the help of a farmer to an area off Holly Road.

None of the horses or members of the public were injured during the incident.

The herd of escaped horses spotted on crossing Drayton High Road. Picture: Sarah CasselThe herd of escaped horses spotted on crossing Drayton High Road. Picture: Sarah Cassel

The horses which are owned by Hillside Animal Sanctuary had escaped from a barn.

Wendy Valentine, the founder of Hillside Animal Sanctuary said the charity were unsure how the animals had escaped: “The last member of staff who checked the barn last night has assured us that it was secure. The horses were all secure at 6pm.”

She said the charity were looking into how the animals had escaped but were relived that no one had been hurt: “It’s a massive relief that there weren’t any incidents [involving the horses] or members of the public.”

Most Read

Updated Teenage girl arrested after two men stabbed near Norwich train station

The incident in Riverside Road in Norwich. Photo: Taz Ali

Video Trouble started at Hollywood Bowl on Riverside before Norwich double stabbing

The incident in Riverside Road in Norwich. Photo: Taz Ali

More than 3,000 jobs could be created at new Norwich business park

Generic views of Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Date revealed for Norwich Christmas lights switch on

Crowds make their way slowly through the popular Tunnel of Lights at the Norwich Christmas lights switch on in 2017. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Video Mother’s disgust at damp and mouldy council-owned bungalow for disabled son

Lynnette Hansell is fighting to get her son in new accommodation. The house where he lives is being consumed by damp. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists
Local Guide