Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

Norfolk astronomer captures the Moon and Venus illuminated in early morning sky

PUBLISHED: 13:39 04 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:45 04 December 2018

The crescent Moon and Venus appeared in the East on the morning of December 4. Photo: Mark Thompson

The crescent Moon and Venus appeared in the East on the morning of December 4. Photo: Mark Thompson

Mark Thompson

The spectacle made the two objects seem to be close despite the fact that they are millions of kilometres apart.

The crescent Moon and Venus appeared in the East on the morning of December 4. Photo: Mark ThompsonThe crescent Moon and Venus appeared in the East on the morning of December 4. Photo: Mark Thompson

On the morning on December 4, the crescent Moon and Venus rose before the sun in the east treating early risers to a spectacle in the sky.

Astronomer Mark Thompson, from south Norfolk, captured a stunning image of the occasion and explained what was causing the bright illumination of both objects.

He said: “We see both the Moon and Venus because they reflect sunlight. A crescent moon is often seen and often, the dark portion of the Moon remains invisible to us.

“On occasions however, sunlight that is reflected off the Earth can gently illuminate the dark portion of the Moon. We call this earthshine and that could be seen this morning.

“Venus is a planet that appears bright in our sky because it is covered in reflective cloud. Both objects appeared close in our sky even though they are about 64 million kilometres apart.

“Their presence in a brightening twilight sky gave just the right level of contrast to make them appear stunning in the dawn sky.”

Have you captured an astronomical event on camera? Email norwichwebteam.co.uk

Most Read

Norwich man charged after banana skin thrown at striker during Arsenal v Tottenham match

Four men have been charged - including a Norwich man - after a banana skin was thrown at Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during a Premier League match at Emirates Stadium, London.Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Norwich restaurant selling off cheap meals via food waste app

If these products aren't sold they become available to

Norwich man jailed after admitting killing ‘fun-loving’ father-to-be in crash

Ricardas Taraska. PIC: Supplied by Cambridge Constabulary.

Video Norwich YouTuber in Twitter spat with Ellie Goulding after calling X Factor performance ‘dreadful’

Ellie Goulding attending the Nordoff Robbins O2 Silver Clef Awards 2018, held at Grosvenor House Hotel, London. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

Mum-of-two’s remote-controlled cars project to take toddlers around Castle Mall

Koa, Mrs Kidd's son in one of the cars. Picture: Archant

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Local Guide