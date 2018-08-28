Motorist urged to take extra care as vehicle rolls off A146 near Norwich
PUBLISHED: 08:22 25 December 2018 | UPDATED: 08:22 25 December 2018
Motorists have been urged to take extra care on the roads this morning, after icy conditions saw a vehicle roll from the road just outside of Norwich.
At around 6.50m on Christmas Day, a woman in her late 20s required treatment from paramedics after losing control of her vehicle, a grey Peugeot 206 on the A146 Loddon Road at Trowse Newton, close to the junction with Trumpery Lane.
A spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue said it was originally feared she would need rescuing from the vehicle, however as firefighters from Carrow and Earlham arrived at the scene she was able to climb out herself.
However, paramedics assisted the woman and took her to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further precautionary treatment.
Firefighters then made the scene safe, with the spokesman urging road users to take extra caution.
A spokesman for Norfolk Police said: “The conditions are very difficult this morning with black ice on the road. We would urge anybody driving to take it easy and not risk ruining their own Christmases.”