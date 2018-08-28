Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Vegan-friendly and zero-waste shop for Norwich

PUBLISHED: 18:21 06 January 2019 | UPDATED: 18:21 06 January 2019

Graham Rutherford and Laura Colman, both 34, plan to open a zero-waste and vegan-friendly shop in Norwich.

Graham Rutherford and Laura Colman, both 34, plan to open a zero-waste and vegan-friendly shop in Norwich.

Archant

A Lowestoft woman and her partner plan to open Norwich’s first zero-waste shop.

Graham Rutherford, from Nottingham, and Laura Colman, from Lowestoft, both 34, run the online vegan-friendly store Ethical Ernie and plan to open a zero-waste shop in Norwich.Graham Rutherford, from Nottingham, and Laura Colman, from Lowestoft, both 34, run the online vegan-friendly store Ethical Ernie and plan to open a zero-waste shop in Norwich.

Laura Colman and Graham Rutherford, both 34, currently run an online vegan-friendly and plastic-free store called Ethical Ernie.

After eight months of trading online, the couple have decided to open a shop, where they will sell food and household items.

Ms Colman said the goods will be vegan-friendly and “sourced as ethically and locally as possible”.

The shop will be run on a self-service and “hands-on” basis, Ms Colman explained. Customers will bring their own containers or use the shop’s paper bags to buy as much or as little as they want.

“This will cut down on a lot of waste,” Ms Colman said.

Some of the items the shop will stock are pasta, rice, lentils, beans, herbs, spices, nuts and seeds. Non-food items will include shampoo bars, soaps, bamboo toothbrushes and toothpaste. They will also sell refill household products including laundry detergent, washing up liquid, fabric conditioner and surface cleaner.

The couple have been looking at premises on Magdalen Street.

Ms Colman said that it was three years ago, after watching ‘Cowspiracy’, a documentary film investigating the impact of animal agriculture on the environment, Ms Colman decided to become a vegan.

She said that since then veganism has moved from the fringes into the mainstream, with restaurants, cafes and more choice in supermarkets. “The difference is incredible,” she said. “Three years ago I used to struggle to even get a sandwich.”

After learning about the problems associated with single use plastics, and wanting to do more to help, the couple opened the online plastic-free shop.

Ms Colman is a qualified councillor who runs a private practice and works part-time at a mental health charity in Great Yarmouth.

Her vision for the shop is that the prices will make it “accessible, easy and affordable to make positive choices”.

The shop will be run as a social enterprise, which means it is operated like a normal business but the profits are re-invested back into the business and local community to help tackle environmental issues.

To learn more and/or donate, visit https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/zero-waste-shop-norwich

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Stung twice’ in four days - single mother of three paid £260 to parking company

Rachel Bailey-Everest was fined when she left her three children in the car parked in a parent/child bay while she popped into a shop as the youngest was not well and had fallen asleep. With her are two of her three children, Amalia, seven, and Ben, three. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

‘Sadly not my decision’ - Theatre Royal panto favourite will not return in 2019

Norwich Theatre Royal's 2018 pantomime - Aladdin. Ben Langley as Wishee Washee, Richard Gauntlett as Widow Twankey and Steven Roberts as Aladdin. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

Norwich pub closes despite team’s offer to keep it open

The team at The York Tavern in Norwich spent their last few days behind the bar encouraging customers to help drink the pub dry. Picture: Staff

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

Missing mum Ellie Yarrow-Sanders tells why she has gone on the run with son Olly

Ellie YarrowSanders with her three-year-old son Olly Sheridan, who have gone missing. Photo: Patrick Sheridan/PA Wire

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

‘Sadly not my decision’ - Theatre Royal panto favourite will not return in 2019

Norwich Theatre Royal's 2018 pantomime - Aladdin. Ben Langley as Wishee Washee, Richard Gauntlett as Widow Twankey and Steven Roberts as Aladdin. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Norfolk model Kerri Parker told her brain tumour is inoperable

Kerri Parker. Picture: ARCHANT.

Vegan-friendly and zero-waste shop for Norwich

Graham Rutherford and Laura Colman, both 34, plan to open a zero-waste and vegan-friendly shop in Norwich.

Universal Credit needs to be scrapped, not delayed, Norfolk campaign group says

Mark Harrison, chair of Norfolk Against Universal Credit, has called on Amber Rudd, work and pensions secretary, to not only delay but scrap Universal Credit. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘It’s made me a better player’ – Young star has implicit trust in Norwich City boss

Ben Godfrey has proven a useful asset for Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Former Green Party leader to join Pensthorpe Natural Park

Adrian Ramsay, the new managing director at Pensthorpe nature reserve. Pic: www.pensthorpe.com
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists