Can they meat demand? Greggs sell out of vegan sausage rolls in Norwich

Greggs on London Street, Norwich.

Demand for vegan sausage rolls was so high in Norwich yesterday that Greggs sold out of its latest savory snack by lunchtime.

Greggs' vegan sausage roll.

The high street bakery launched the meat-free version of their firm favourite sausage roll yesterday and the response, both in footfall and on social media, has been huge.

The London Street and White Lion Street stores in the city were two of many Greggs across the country to sell out by lunchtime.

The vegan sausage rolls weren’t available to buy locally today but those eager to give the vegan option a try will be pleased to hear that they are set to return to both stores tomorrow, with a double order put in to meet the demand.

The Greggs stores on St Stephens Street, Barker Street, Colman Road and in Anglia Square are not selling vegan sausage rolls at present as the product is on a trial run.