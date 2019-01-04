Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 3°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

Poll

Can they meat demand? Greggs sell out of vegan sausage rolls in Norwich

04 January, 2019 - 17:17
Greggs on London Street, Norwich. Photo: Google

Greggs on London Street, Norwich. Photo: Google

Google

Demand for vegan sausage rolls was so high in Norwich yesterday that Greggs sold out of its latest savory snack by lunchtime.

Greggs' vegan sausage roll. Picture: GreggsGreggs' vegan sausage roll. Picture: Greggs

The high street bakery launched the meat-free version of their firm favourite sausage roll yesterday and the response, both in footfall and on social media, has been huge.

The London Street and White Lion Street stores in the city were two of many Greggs across the country to sell out by lunchtime.

The vegan sausage rolls weren’t available to buy locally today but those eager to give the vegan option a try will be pleased to hear that they are set to return to both stores tomorrow, with a double order put in to meet the demand.

The Greggs stores on St Stephens Street, Barker Street, Colman Road and in Anglia Square are not selling vegan sausage rolls at present as the product is on a trial run.

Most Read

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

‘Come drink us dry!’ Golden triangle pub calls on people to visit before it closes

Open for business: The team at The York Tavern in Norwich are encouraging customers to visit the pub before it closes on Friday. Picture: Staff

Pub fundraises for family of Norwich veteran killed on A140

The Boundary pub is holding a fundraising event for Anthony Glover in Norwich Pictures: Adrian Judd

Weird Norfolk: Is this haunting video of intu Chapelfield proof that ghosts exist?

Is this red balloon being pulled by a ghostly entity or does it have a mundane explanation? Picture: PC333/Youtube

Most Read

Man’s body found in Dereham

Police were called to Aldiss Court in Dereham after reports a man's body had been found. Photo: Supplied

Barber shop well attended on Christmas day as it gives out free haircuts to homeless and others who need it

Staff at Dads and Lads Barber Shop in the Cherry Tree Car Park in Dereham spent their Christmas giving free haircuts to those who needed a boost during the winter. Picture: Emili Spanton

Banned driver caught at wheel feared dad might ‘do something silly’

Robotham was pulled over in Tebbutts Avenue and gave his brother’s name and a date of birth. Picture Google.

Community raises £250,000 to save village pub

The residents of Beeston and the surrounding areas have raised enough to buy The Ploughshare pub. Picture: Ian Burt

Council reverses planning decision after objector threatened judicial review over hedge

Breckland Council reversed a planning decision after an objector threatened a judicial review over a protected hedge in Beeston. Photo: Graham Corney

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

‘Sadly not my decision’ - Theatre Royal panto favourite will not return in 2019

Norwich Theatre Royal's 2018 pantomime - Aladdin. Ben Langley as Wishee Washee, Richard Gauntlett as Widow Twankey and Steven Roberts as Aladdin. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography

‘I never answer the door at night’ - neighbours call for security after man stabbed in communal flats

A man was stabbed in Goodman Square on Thursday evening. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Man charged with attempted murder after Norwich shooting

Police searching a park off Adelaide Street, Norwich, after a shooting. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich City v Portsmouth: Press Conference RECAP

Marco Stiepermann departed early on New Year's Day at Brentford with a quad problem Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Seven cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from adult-only panto to classic car show

American & Classic Car Display Credit: East Coast Pirates Car Club
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists