A Netflix Christmas special out this month will see a Norwich knight star alongside Vanessa Hudgens in a holiday romantic comedy.

He's her knight in shining armor.



No, seriously. He's a medieval knight transported to modern day and she's got to help get him back to his own time.



The medieval knight, played by Poldark's Josh Whitehouse, is magically transported from medieval Norwich to present-day Ohio where he befriends a schoolteacher played by Vanessa Hudgens.

In the trailer released this week Hudgens' character, Brooke, seems disillusioned with love, saying "we all fantasise about true love and living happily ever after, but that's all it is, fantasy."

It is only when she meets the knight - Sir Cole Christopher Fredrick Lyons of Norwich - that her views to love begin the change.

The film follows Brooke helping Sir Cole navigate the modern world and help him discover how to fulfil his mysterious quest of returning back home.

He's from Norwich?!



However, as Brooke and Sir Cole grow closer, the knight wonders how much he wants to return to his old life.

After the trailer was released online, many people responded excitedly for the new holiday rom-com.

People from Norwich were most surprised to see a character from this fine city.

One person posted: "Everyone say thank you Netflix for putting Norwich on the map".

Another said: "He's from Norwich?! Well played Netflix, maybe I will have to watch this after all."

According to IMDB the film was mostly shot in Canada, and it is not known if there are any scenes set in Norwich.

The film arrives on Netflix globally on November 21st.