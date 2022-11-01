Crews tackle van blaze on edge of the city

A van burst into flames outside a parade of shops on the edge of the city yesterday afternoon.

A fire engine from Sprowston attended the incident which happened in Drayton Road, Norwich, at about 3.50pm on Monday (October 31).

The white van was parked outside the row of shops, which is home to Chinese takeaway Kam Lee and a Premier convenience store, by the Lidl roundabout.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said crews used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

The scene was made safe just after 4pm.