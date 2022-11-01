Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News

Crews tackle van blaze on edge of the city

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 12:00 PM November 1, 2022
A van ablaze in Drayton Road, Norwich

A van on fire in Drayton Road, Norwich - Credit: Supplied

A van burst into flames outside a parade of shops on the edge of the city yesterday afternoon.

A fire engine from Sprowston attended the incident which happened in Drayton Road, Norwich, at about 3.50pm on Monday (October 31).

The white van was parked outside the row of shops, which is home to Chinese takeaway Kam Lee and a Premier convenience store, by the Lidl roundabout.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said crews used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

The scene was made safe just after 4pm.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Hundreds queued for a Harry Potter event at Castle Quarter

Hundreds flock to city centre Harry Potter event

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Lucy & Yak is set to open on November 19

It's PINK! City shop transformed ahead of latest store opening

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Eastlands care home in Taverham is being closed down 

'Heartbroken' residents turfed out of care home ahead of rebuild

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Primrose Road where the closures will take place

Norfolk Live News

Roads around village near Norwich to close next month

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon