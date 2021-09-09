Severe disruption after van catches fire at St Stephens roundabout

Updated

Published: 12:32 PM September 9, 2021 Updated: 1:34 PM September 9, 2021

A van has caught fire at the St Stephens roundabout in Norwich.

Two fire engines are currently at the scene, where a Renault van is currently on fire after being called at 12pm.

The St Stephens roundabout was closed as well as the Newmarket Road roundabout which has shut in order to manage traffic.

St Stephen's roundabout has since reopened, however police have warned motorists to avoid the area.

Police are also on the scene and have confirmed there has been no injuries.

A spokeperson said: Police were called at 12pm today to a vehicle fire on the St Stephens roundabout where a van was on fire.

"No one was in the vehicle which is still on the road creating a lot of black smoke."

Konectbus took to Twitter to warn passengers of severe delays.

It said: "Severe delays likely to all services in and out of Norwich due to a van fire closing St Stephens roundabout.

"Please bear with us."

