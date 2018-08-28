Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

Van crashes into traffic lights on Norwich’s ring road

PUBLISHED: 12:01 02 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:02 02 January 2019

Emergency services were called to a crash on Norwich's ring road. Picture: Archant library.

Emergency services were called to a crash on Norwich's ring road. Picture: Archant library.

Archant

Emergency services were called after a van crashed into traffic lights on Norwich’s ring road.

Police and firefighters were called to Chartwell Road, near the roundabout with the B1150, at just after 10.45am on Wednesday, January 2.

A Ford Transit van had crashed into the traffic lights.

Fire crews from Sprowston and Carrow joined police at the scene.

The road was closed while the scene was made safe, but police said there were only minor injuries.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

Care home where residents were left with cold cups of tea and food out of reach rated inadequate again

Larchwood Nursing Home, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Man injured at travellers’ site taken to hospital

A man who was injured at the Roundwell Park Travellers' site, in Costessey, was taken to hospital. Photo: Denise Bradley

Norwich road reopened following crash

Watton Road in Colney, Norwich, near Spire Hospital, was blocked for three hours follwoing a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Andrew German, Cheshire Forest Hunt - My Favourite 5

Andrew German, Cheshire Forest Hunt - My Favourite 5

Win a two-night luxury break in Portmeirion

Portmeirion: The Hotel and pool in Spring

7 walks on the Wirral Penninsula

Laburnum arch, Royden Park by Kevin Lyth

10 great walks in and around Chester

Rowers go through their paces on the River Dee

12 pretty Cheshire villages that you should visit

Great Budworth by Gillian Baker

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Seven cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from adult-only panto to classic car show

American & Classic Car Display Credit: East Coast Pirates Car Club

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

Van crashes into traffic lights on Norwich’s ring road

Emergency services were called to a crash on Norwich's ring road. Picture: Archant library.

Thorpe End man given curfew over festive period for £36,000 false benefit claims has confiscation hearing adjourned

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Please start Christmas later – and let it last longer

Christmas Procession at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Paul Hurst
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists