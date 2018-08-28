Vacant Norwich shop could become a restaurant

A shop in Norwich city centre that closed more than nine months ago could become a restaurant.

The unit, on Timberhill, was occupied by the gift shop JamPot until about January this year.

But a change of use application for the Grade II listed property has now been submitted to Norwich City Council.

Applicant DN Grady & Sons is seeking permission to allow a restaurant or cafe to operate within the premises.

A document contained within the application said: “The building has been vacant for over nine months and the client would like to change the use category to attract alternative tenants.”

The previous tenant, JamPot, opened its store in June 2017, but later moved its operation online.

It replaced Ward and Wright Footware, which closed after owners Peter Ward and Paul Wright decided to retire.

The business had been operating in the city for 40 years.