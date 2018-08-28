Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Urgent repairs needed to save ‘at risk’ Norwich church from deterioration

PUBLISHED: 10:04 28 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:19 28 December 2018

St John De Sepulchre in Ber Street, Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams

St John De Sepulchre in Ber Street, Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams

Urgent repair work needs to be carried out on one of Norwich’s medieval churches to rescue it from deterioration.

Parts of St John De Sepulchre, on the corner of Ber Street and Finkelgate, date back to the 11th or 12th century and it was mentioned in the Domesday Book.

But time is taking its toll and the church is on Historic England’s list of heritage at risk.

The national body warns “there is serious and ongoing structural movement at the north-western end of the building, with significant movement in the vestry and cracking in the north transeptal chapel”.

The nave, chancel and north porch were rebuilt in the late 15th and early 16th centuries, while the vestry was constructed in 1906.

Historic England say that the south vestry walls are “in a state of advanced collapse”, while the 15th century south chapel is suffering “severe, progressive structural movement and cracking” caused by a nearby tree.

The church became redundant in 1984. It is leased by Norwich City Council to the Norwich Churches Preservation Trust and has most recently been rented out to a company which uses it to store props for weddings.

The Norwich Historic Churches Trust has accepted a heritage at risk repair grant from Historic England and is hoping that City Hall will approve its application for urgently needed repairs to the Grade I listed building.

Documents drawn up by Nicholas Warns Architects to support the application state that: “The proposed intervention proceeds from the need to make the building watertight and stop ongoing deterioration. The work will prevent the loss of elements from the late medieval fabric.”

Work would include: repairs to the vestry; cracks in the south transept fixed; the replacement of the ceiling in the north transept and repairs to roofs, windows, buttresses and walls.

New rainwater drainage would also be created. At the moment, leaks are causing damage within the church.

Two monuments within the church - to former Norwich mayor and sheriff Bernard Church, who died in 1686, and his wife Katherine Quarles, who died in 1670 - have suffered particular damage.

A decision on whether to grant permission for the repairs will be made by Norwich City Council in due course.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Norwich crash

A motorcyclist has been left with serious injuries following a crash. Image; Staff

Two Christmas Day babies born in Norwich within just three minutes of each other

Sam and Josh De'ath with Christmas Day baby Kobi. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

Iceland and Home Bargains could move into Norwich DIY store

Homebase is seeking permission to subdivide its existing 7,440 sqm store at Hall Road Retail Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

More than 2,000 households were affected by power cuts on Christmas Day Picture: UK Power Networks

Most Read

Mass brawl in Muswell Hill pub sees ‘glasses thrown, men grappling on the floor and people arming themselves with chairs’

The Mossy Well pub, in Muswell . Picture: Google Maps

Christmas Day swim at Crouch End’s Park Road lido goes ahead for first time in two years – after manager is hauled out of bed to open up

Hesketh Benoit leads carols at Park Road Leisure Centre on Christmas Day. Picture: Ruth Corney

Little holds no grudge against Enfield defender Weatherstone

Marc Weatherstone knocks the ball forward for Wingate & Finchley (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Heading to Primrose Hill this New Year’s Eve? Here’s some useful info

Tens of thousands were said to have travelled to Primrose Hill to watch the fireworks

Camden and Islington to get fourth top cop in 12 months as Iain Raphael is replaced by Raj Kohli

Chief Superintendent Raj Kohli in 2011.

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Running column: Mark Armstrong reveals the New Year’s Resolutions he’s making for 2019

Mark Armstrong is looking to run with a smile on his face in 2019. Picture: Sussex Sport Photography

Bookcase maker fears business could fold after council wins enforcement appeal

Richard Nugent, owner of bookcaseman.com, has been issued with an enforcement action from the council. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Reader letter: Who allowed the NDR to open leaving this potential death trap unprotected?

Cameras trained on Broadland Northway roundabouts at Wroxham Road. Picture: David Hannant

Mum-of-two loses 3 stone for red carpet outfit

Nicola Chester (left) before her weight loss. Picture Nicola Chester.

Royals greet guests at Sandringham Christmas church service

Hundreds of well-wishers braced the cold to see the Royal Family attend the Christmas Day church service at Sandringham. Picture: KIM TAYLOR
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists