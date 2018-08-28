Search

Death of man in Norwich ‘not suspicious’

PUBLISHED: 17:05 30 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:05 30 January 2019

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Archant

Police investigating the death of a man in Norwich can confirm there are no suspicious circumstances.

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Officers were called by the East of England Ambulance Service at approximately 5.40pm on Tuesday following the discovery of the body of a man in a property in Upper St Giles Street.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a Home Office post mortem examination, which was carried out today, Wednesday 30 January, revealed the man died as a result of natural causes.

The area was sealed off whilst initial enquiries were carried out, but this has since been lifted.

A woman in her 30s, who was arrested in connection with the incident, will face no further police action.

