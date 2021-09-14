Fancy upcycling your clothes? This designer will show you how

Published: 5:30 PM September 14, 2021

The planet currently holds enough clothing to cover the backs of the next six generations of the human race.

This fact was revealed by Patrick Grant, judge on BBC television series The Great British Sewing Bee — and is one which really hit home for sustainable fashion designer Miriam Drnakova.

Originally from Slovakia, the 44-year-old studied and then taught fashion at Norwich University of the Arts before moving to New Zealand.

But now she's back, working out of a garden studio in north Norfolk, and is offering an insight in to the world of "upcycling" via a free workshop in the city centre this Saturday.

Alina Sandu said the industry needed to do more to tackle its destructive environmental impact - Credit: HollyHarry - stock.adobe.com

Organised by Norwich Eco Hub — a new community interest company helping to save the planet — the session involves people bringing along an item of clothing they used to love, but don't anymore, and seeing what they can make with it.

You may also want to watch:

No skills are necessary to join the workshop — but the organiser has asked that adults only attend.

If attendees haven't got any clothes to bring, there are plenty of reserves at the event itself.

Ms Drnakova's own fashion collection is made from 100pc reused and refashioned classic men's shirts.

Miriam Drnakova upcycling in action - Credit: Alina Sandu

Miriam Drnakova upcycling in action - Credit: Alina Sandu

She explained: "The way textiles are made is absolutely destroying the planet, and we need to do something to change that.

"As Patrick Grant pointed out on The Great British Sewing Bee, we already have enough clothes to dress six generations of us. There's no need to be making any new ones from scratch."

Alina Sandu, events co-ordinator at the Hub, echoed Ms Drnakova's concern about the impact of fast fashion worldwide.

She added: "The question we have to face is this: do we really need all the clothes we have right now?

"The industry needs to get better, and quickly."

Norfolk's first mass Covid-19 vaccination centre will be based in the food court at Norwich's Castle Quarter shopping centre. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

She said the focus on fashion coincided with Sustainable Fashion Week — but that the Hub was eventually hoping to have its own cafe and event space to run all different kinds of eco-focused events.

This Saturday's free workshop starts at 1pm at the Honesty Library in Castle Quarter. Book a slot at: https://norwichecohub.co.uk/event/fashion-upcycling-workshop/