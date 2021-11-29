News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Trip hazard deemed 'safe' sorted thanks to Evening News

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 4:16 PM November 29, 2021
This Unthank Road cable has now been removed by the county council

This Unthank Road cable has now been removed from the pavement by the county council - Credit: Archant

A cable stretching across a busy pavement left pedestrians worried someone might come a cropper - but the Evening News has SORTED IT!  

The traffic survey cable was running across the Unthank Road pavement near the junction with Mount Pleasant. 

A "foot-shaped loop" in the cable caused several pedestrians to stumble as they walked along the pavement according to onlookers.

But - shock, horror - after being contacted by the Evening News the county council leapt into action and removed the dodgy cable late Monday morning.

The cable in Unthank Road which has been reported to the county council 

The cable in Unthank Road which has been reported to the county council - Credit: Contributed

Initially the council had decided the cable was not dangerous. 

A 77-year-old disabled man, who lives in Unthank Road and did not wish to be named, said the cable was not wheelchair friendly. 

"I can see how it would be considered as a trip hazard," he added.

Most Read

  1. 1 'No thanks or penny' - Norwich City crest designer hits out at change
  2. 2 A look back at shoppers in Norwich over the decades
  3. 3 'We're over the moon': Family overjoyed as missing Norwich girl returns home
  1. 4 Concerns raised over plans for 180 homes in suburb village
  2. 5 Shabby shed being used by car hobbyist is 'planning breach', council says
  3. 6 'Calm, graceful and kind': Tributes paid to martial arts world champion
  4. 7 John Lewis boss bids farewell to Norwich store after nearly three decades
  5. 8 'Please come home': Family's plea to help find missing Norwich girl
  6. 9 Patient dies while waiting in ambulance for hospital bed
  7. 10 Application submitted for two new homes in front garden

A pensioner who walks along Unthank Road every day, who also said she did not wish to be named, commented: "I think they need to get something better that makes it obvious it is there. 

"It is a safety hazard and it seems to come loose when people stand on it." 

And a 44-year-old man, who walks along the route "four to five times a week" said he could understand how it could be dangerous for elderly people walking over the cable in the dark. 

Emma Corlett, county councillor for the Town Close division, contacted a highways officer about the issue. 

She said: "I have had a reply from highways already. They are on the case."

Councillor Emma Corlett

Councillor Emma Corlett - Credit: Archant

A report form response from the county council, shared with the Evening News before the cable was removed, stated: "We will continue to monitor the problem.

"We have assessed that the defect does not currently meet our intervention criteria. We will continue to monitor as part of normal scheduled inspections.

"The traffic survey company has been notified." 

A spokeswoman for the county council confirmed on Monday afternoon the tube with the "foot-shaped loop" has now been removed.

The cable was removed from the Unthank Road pavement around noon on Monday 

The cable was removed from the Unthank Road pavement around noon on Monday - Credit: Norfolk County Council

"This was picked up by our highways teams last Thursday so we can confirm that the tubes are no longer there," she said. 

Get in touch with us at eleanor.pringle@archant.co.uk if you have a problem that needs sorting in the city.

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Emergency services are at the scene on an accident on Palace Street in Norwich.

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Busy Norwich city centre road reopened after crash

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Police were called to the Field's newsagents in London Street on Friday morning 

'It was a shock' - Burglars raid newsagent after smashing window with axe

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Friends Mark Taylor, Kevin Scott and Jon Titlow enjoy a catch up at the William and Florence in Unthank Road. 

Christmas

5 of the best heated pub gardens in Norwich

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Jerome Mayhew will meet partners of the Taverham Partnership surgery over the struggles for patients to book appointments

MP to hold meeting over huge patient backlog at city surgery

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon