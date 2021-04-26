Norwich City's club chaplain publishes first book
He's already well known in the Fine City for his work with SOUL Church and links to Norwich City – but the Canaries' club chaplain has added another string to his bow.
Pastor Jon Norman has released his first book, which looks at how people hide behind a mask in a world where many people find it easy to hide behind a screen.
It is based on something he has spoken about in the past.
Mr Norman said: "A few years ago, I preached a series called 'Unmasked', about the faces we show to the world.
"We looked at how we could peel back the layers we present to others, living abundantly and freely the way God has called us to live.
"This was before the pandemic, but over the last year or so, we’ve revisited the series and found it more relevant than ever."
"Unmasked: Dare to be the real you" is available to buy on Amazon. You can get more details from the website: Jonandchantel.com.
