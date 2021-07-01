News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
UEA investigation into security and student scuffle at England screening

Simon Parkin

Published: 12:23 PM July 1, 2021   
Fans watch the UEFA Euro 2020 match between England and Germany

Fans celebrating England's Euro 2020 victory over Germany left screening organisers with a dilemma over enforcing Covid guidelines. - Credit: PA

The University of East Anglia has launched an investigation into a fracas involving students and security staff during the England Germany match. 

An outdoor ‘Fan Zone’ organised by the UEA Student Union has seen students watch Euro 2020 matches in an outdoor bar area at the Norwich campus.

The UEA sign, Earlham Road entrance. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The UEA had launched an investigation into a fracas at its screening of the England-Germany match. - Credit: Archant

England inflicting their first knockout win over Germany in 55 years was greeted with ecstatic scenes but the UEA said an “internal investigation” had been launched after the match was marred by a scuffle between students and security.

Video footage circulating on social media appears to show one student being ejected and scuffles with others remonstrating with security staff.

Students posted claims that the student had been removed after celebrating with people from other tables. 

In a message linked to the UEA, one commented: “Do you think it’s okay to be this aggressive towards a student who wasn’t even asked to leave but was dragged out the beer garden for hugging someone?”

The ‘Fan Zone’ warns of strict Covid guidelines meaning that a maximum of six people can sit at each table with no mixing between tables and people required to wear a face mask when not sat down.

A message to students states: “There are still restrictions in place and with Covid cases rising it is essential that we keep to the rules.”

A UEA(SU) spokesperson said: “We have been made aware of an incident on Tuesday evening that happened at one of our venues showing the England – Germany match. 

“Safety for both students and colleagues has always been our priority which is why we are clear that students attending must use the NHS Track and Trace, it’s table service only, with no mixing between tables, a maximum of six per table and our door staff are all SIA trained. 

“We are reviewing the incident and an internal investigation is being undertaken to understand all the details.”

UEA campus

UEA students have been watching matches at a Fan Zone with strict Covid rules including no mixing between tables. - Credit: Archant

Venues screening England matches face a difficult dilemma maintaining social distancing guidelines among celebrating fans. 

The fan park at The Arena in Sprowston, which was attended by 400 fans, warned that the big screen would be switched off if they kept standing up.

