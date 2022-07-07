Road cordoned off after unexploded bomb discovered

Low Road, between Hellesdon and Drayton, was cordoned off after an unexploded bomb was discovered - Credit: Submitted

The discovery of an unexploded bomb closed off a road near Norwich for more than two hours this afternoon.

Police were called to Low Road, in Lower Hellesdon, just before 11.30am this morning (Thursday, July 7) following reports of an unexploded device.

The road was closed shortly before 2pm while investigations were carried out.

A cordon was then put in place at the scene and the Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) team were called to the scene and disposed of the bomb safely.

The road was reopened at 4.15pm.

Low Road, between Hellesdon and Drayton, was cordoned off after an unexploded bomb was discovered - Credit: Submitted

