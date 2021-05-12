News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Investigation after 'unexplained' death of man at Norwich Travelodge

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 12:54 PM May 12, 2021   
Queens Road, which will be closed for resurfacing work. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Emergency services were called to reports that a man had died at the Travelodge in Queens Road, Norwich. - Credit: Archant

The death of a man in his 20s is being treated as unexplained, after emergency services were called to a Norwich hotel.

Norfolk police officers were called to Queens Road in Norwich at about 7.20am on Wednesday, May 12.

They were called to the Travelodge hotel after reports of the sudden death of a man aged in his late 20s.

Norfolk police said the death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing.

Norfolk Live
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The fight occurred near Aldi on Drayton Road in Mile Cross, Norwich

'Absolutely horrific' - Girl, 14, kicked and punched in face in fight

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Cambridge United's Paul Mullin (left) and Wes Hoolahan celebrate after the Sky Bet League Two match

Promotion joy for Canaries legend

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Primark St Stephen's Street, Norwich

Former Primark store goes up for rent

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
The lorry at the scene of the collision on Farrow Road in Norwich. Picture Luke Powell.

Man, 89, was killed by lorry as he headed to his parents' grave

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon