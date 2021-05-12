Investigation after 'unexplained' death of man at Norwich Travelodge

Published: 12:54 PM May 12, 2021

Emergency services were called to reports that a man had died at the Travelodge in Queens Road, Norwich. - Credit: Archant

The death of a man in his 20s is being treated as unexplained, after emergency services were called to a Norwich hotel.

Norfolk police officers were called to Queens Road in Norwich at about 7.20am on Wednesday, May 12.

They were called to the Travelodge hotel after reports of the sudden death of a man aged in his late 20s.

Norfolk police said the death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing.