Listen, Under Milk Wood to be performed in aid Pancreatic Cancer UK

On a moonless night this spring, Norwich Welsh Society is inviting poetry fans to attend a dramatised reading of Dylan Thomas’ Under Milk Wood in aid of Pancreatic Cancer UK.

The performance is the third in a series of events held in memory of Carolyn Phillips, who died aged 67 in 2017, just 31 days after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Since Mrs Phillips’ death, her family and friends have raised more than £17,000 in aid of Pancreatic Cancer UK which funds research into the disease, and it is hoped this event will help the family reach their fundraising target of £20,000.

Originally written in 1954 as a radio play, Thomas’ Under Milk Wood will be performed by the Phoenix Players of West Mersea.

Tickets for event, which will take place on Saturday, March 16 in Ipswich Road United Reformed Church are available through the Norwich Welsh Society, The Book Hive on London Street or by contacting phillips27@ntlworld.com