Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Rain

Rain

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Listen, Under Milk Wood to be performed in aid Pancreatic Cancer UK

PUBLISHED: 10:25 10 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:17 10 January 2019

The Gwalia Welsh Male Voice Choir perfroming in Chapel Field Road Church for the Norwich Welsh Soceity. Picture: Norwich Welsh Society

The Gwalia Welsh Male Voice Choir perfroming in Chapel Field Road Church for the Norwich Welsh Soceity. Picture: Norwich Welsh Society

Archant

On a moonless night this spring, Norwich Welsh Society is inviting poetry fans to attend a dramatised reading of Dylan Thomas’ Under Milk Wood in aid of Pancreatic Cancer UK.

The performance is the third in a series of events held in memory of Carolyn Phillips, who died aged 67 in 2017, just 31 days after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Since Mrs Phillips’ death, her family and friends have raised more than £17,000 in aid of Pancreatic Cancer UK which funds research into the disease, and it is hoped this event will help the family reach their fundraising target of £20,000.

Originally written in 1954 as a radio play, Thomas’ Under Milk Wood will be performed by the Phoenix Players of West Mersea.

Tickets for event, which will take place on Saturday, March 16 in Ipswich Road United Reformed Church are available through the Norwich Welsh Society, The Book Hive on London Street or by contacting phillips27@ntlworld.com

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

‘He felt he could not get away’ - Norwich nightclub owner who took his own life hated being in the spotlight

Ibish Peri with his mum, Dawn. Photo: Rich Smee

Health worker at HMP Norwich jailed after relationship with inmate

Norwich Prison. Photo : Steve Adams

Norwich woman to be sentenced after assaults on emergency workers

Bobbi Squires, 28, leaving Norwich Crown Court after admitting to five charges of assaulting emergency workers. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Villages in Suffolk: 10 of the most beautiful places to live

Lavenham (c) Martin Pettitt, Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Suffolk’s best walks: A riverside stroll between Melton and Woodbridge

The iconic Tide Mill

Where to see snowdrops in Suffolk: 9 perfect places

Where to see snowdrops in Suffolk

10 of the prettiest places to live in Waveney

Bungay (c) Kevin Millican, Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

What’s on this weekend: 5 things to do in Suffolk

Dunwich Heath (c) Nick Rowland, Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Robbers armed with ‘gun and hammer’ and clad in skull mask raid home and shop in Norwich

The Kwiksave store on Larkman Lane which was the scene of an attempted robbery last night. Picture: Google

‘I haven’t turned my house into a Japanese restaurant’, Norwich man claims

Orlando's Sushi restaurant, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich theatre company picked to perform at Australian festival

Members of REDuck ProDUCKtions perfroming Ministers of Grace: The Unauthorised Shakespearean Parody of Ghostbusters which has been booked for the Adelaide Fringe Festival in Australia. Picture: Hayley Evenett

Man charged with burglary refuses to leave cell

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Man accused of Norwich car park murder ‘declines to leave cell’ for hearing

Police cordoned off an area near to the Rose Lane car park after the murder of a man. PIC: Peter Walsh
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists