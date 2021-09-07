News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Police monitoring 'unauthorised encampment' on Sainsbury's car park

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 8:18 PM September 7, 2021   
Travellers camping on sainsburys car park on queens road in Norwich

Caravans parked on the car park of Sainsbury's in Norwich - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Police say they are monitoring an "unauthorised encampment" on the car park of a branch of Sainsbury's supermarket in Norwich.

Two caravans and a motorhome had parked up in the car park of the supermarket on Queen's Road in Norwich.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk County Council confirmed that it had received reports about the encampment but that it was the supermarket's responsibility to manage the car park.

Travellers camping on sainsburys car park on queens road in Norwich

An "unauthorised encampment" on Sainsbury's car park, Queens Road, Norwich - Credit: Sonya Duncan

She said: "This would appear to be an encampment on private land, which means it up to the landowner to initiate their own procedures.

"Most supermarkets will be quite experienced with this."

The vehicles are parked across a handful of bays in the car park, close to the exit onto Brazen Gate and are not blocking any other vehicles from leaving the site.

A Norfolk Constabulary spokeswoman said: "Police have been made aware of an unauthorised encampment – two caravans and two vehicles - on land in Brazen Gate, Norwich. Officers continue to monitor the situation."

Sainsbury's has been approached for comment.

