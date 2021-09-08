News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
'Unauthorised encampment' leaves Sainsbury's car park

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 3:04 PM September 8, 2021   
Travellers camping on sainsburys car park on queens road in Norwich

Caravans parked on the car park of Sainsbury's in Norwich - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Sainsbury's has confirmed the "unauthorised encampment" at the Queens Road store in Norwich has moved on.

Two caravans and a motorhome parked up in the car park of the supermarket on September 7.

A spokesperson for Sainsbury's said: "We're monitoring the situation and understand they left the site on Tuesday."

Both Norfolk County Council and Norfolk Police received reports of the encampment and were monitoring the situation as it progressed.

The vehicles were parked across a handful of bays in the car park, close to the exit onto Brazen Gate and were not blocking any other vehicles from leaving the site.

