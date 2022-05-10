Ukrainian settlers in Thorpe St Andrew given warm welcome

The event at St Williams Way Library welcomed Ukrainians settling in Thorpe St Andrew - Credit: Supplied by Ian Mackie

Ukrainians have been welcomed to Thorpe St Andrew by hosts, potential hosts and locals at St Williams Way Library.

Organised by councillor Ian Mackie and hosted by the library service, arrivals from Ukraine enjoyed good conversation over coffee and cakes.

Cllr Mackie said: "Meeting and helping people in the area and those seeking safety in our community has been one of the most rewarding activities in my near 20 years as a Thorpe councillor."

Natasha Godfrey is hosting her own family from Ukraine: "My family and friends really enjoyed getting together with others. We are all so touched by the kindness of the British people.

Library manager Victoria Stewart, Natasha Godfrey and Cllr Ian Mackie - Credit: Supplied by Ian Mackie

"My son Max and I have now volunteered to help at the library with Ukrainian translation.”

Cllr Mackie added: "I am very pleased that many other residents have also come forward to offer their homes to refugees.

"Our community has embraced our Ukrainian friends."

Natasha Godfrey of Thorpe St Andrew, left, is translating for fellow Ukrainians settling in the town - Credit: Ian Mackie



