Ukraine picnic to be held in city over bank holiday weekend

A picnic will go ahead over the bank holiday weekend in support of Norwich's Ukrainian population who have settled in the Fine City following the Russian invasion.

Revellers will meet at the Pavilion Café in Waterloo Park at 1pm and set up in a suitable spot on the grass.

Organised by city man Mark Pauley - who has welcomed a family of three under the Homes for Ukraine scheme - the picnic, held between 1pm and 4pm on Sunday, August 28, is open to Norwich's Ukrainian guests, British hosts and supporters from the city and beyond.

Mark Pauley opened his home to a Ukrainian family in May - Credit: Denise Bradley

Guest are encouraged to bring their own picnic grub or to grab a bite to eat from Waterloo Park's Pavilion Café.

The gathering aims to further provide a supportive and welcoming space for all involved in Homes for Ukraine scheme, which was launched by the government in March of this year.

As of June 2022, 132 visas have been granted, resulting in the arrival of 81 Ukrainian nationals in the city.