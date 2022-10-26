Meet the Aussie trio who pushed broken-down car a mile down the A11

Aussie lads Lachlan, Axel and Ace have been hailed heroes after they pushed a broken down car for more than a mile along the A11 - Credit: Lewis Sillett

The mystery heroes who rolled up their sleeves and pushed a broken-down Ford Fiesta a mile down the A11 have revealed themselves.

Axel Blitzman, 20, Lachlan Salvador, 19 and Ace Lin, 23, were prepared to push the motor along the currently single-carriage road from Wymondham until the next exit six miles away.

The young Aussies are currently visiting the University of East Anglia in a two-week exchange from Deakin University in Australia.

The lads came to the rescue after the driver of the car walked along the A11 appealing for help and found the students on a coach 15 cars behind.

The three Aussie lads rolled up their sleeves and pushed the broken down car more than a mile along the A11 - Credit: Katy Jon Went

Axel said: “We were all very excited to go and push the car but it was me who came up with the idea.”

The boys had just stepped off a 23-hour flight but Lachlan said: “We were jet-lagged and wanted to get to the uni.

Ace Lin, 23 was prepared to push the car for an entire day - Credit: Ace Lin

“But we thought pushing a car would be super fun.”

They added the task was "harder than they thought" but added "they didn't want to let anyone down".

Axel Blitzman, 20 was the one of the friends that came up with the idea to push the car but they were all excited to get stuck in. Pictured: Axel in Melbourne - Credit: Axel Blitzman

They were even up for pushing it the full six mile stretch of the road with Lachlan exclaiming: “Aussies don’t give up.”

Ace added: “I was prepared as soon as I got out the bus for pushing the car to be my whole day.”

Luckily for the trio workmen were able to move a temporary barrier to get the car off the road, meaning they pushed it for a mile instead of six.

The business students' efforts were met with thumbs up, cheering and clapping from other motorists – it has given the lad a sense of celebrity.

The Australian lads had just stepped off a 23-hour flight - Credit: Katy Jon Went

Ace said: “I told my family about it right away and they couldn’t believe it – we have even been recognised on campus."

The three pals have been friends since high school and hope to catch a Norwich City game while there are here.

Lachlan said: “We are very keen to see a Norwich game because Teemu Pukki is so good and we want to join the Pukki party.”

The lads are also looking to connect with Norwich folk and have asked people living in the city to share their recommendations of where they should visit to see the best parts of the city.

All three lads are sporty and are interested in catching a Norwich City game while they are here. Pictured: Lachlan Salvador, 19 playing Australian football. - Credit: Lachlan Salvador



