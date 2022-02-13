UEA Sportspark to reopen but with some closures following man's death

The UEA Sportspark is set to reopen today (February 13) more than two weeks after a man died after getting into difficulties, but some closures will remain.

The incident happened shortly after 3pm on Thursday, January 27 and ambulance crews took the man to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital in a critical condition.

He died at 5am on Friday, January 28 and the pool has been shut ever since while investigations were carried out.

On Wednesday a police spokesperson said: "The death continues to be treated as unexplained and at this time, but is not thought to be suspicious."

The UEA Sportspark posted on Facebook that while it will reopen today, only the 25 metre shallow pool, with a depth of 1.2 metres, will open "due to staffing levels".

Lanes will be in place at all times and there will be no family fun session.

The pool will also completely shut between 2pm and 4.30pm.