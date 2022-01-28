News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Man dies after getting into difficulties in UEA Sportspark pool

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 4:45 PM January 28, 2022
A woman was arrested after trying to bite an East of England Ambulance Service paramedic in Norwich.

A man has died after getting into difficulties in the UEA Sportspark pool. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2011

A man has died following an incident at UEA Sportspark yesterday afternoon.

Shortly after 3pm on Thursday, January 27, a member of the public got into difficulties in the pool.

Ambulance crews took the man to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital in a critical condition.

The man died at 5am on Friday, January 28.

The Sportspark is working with Norfolk Police and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) to review the circumstances surrounding this incident. 

The Sportspark pool will be closed while the investigation is carried out.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Families enjoying the weather in Waterloo Park, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich City Council

Parking charges at city parks has raised £0

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Andy Sharpe outside the flats at Sleaford Green where there is broken guttering. Picture: DENISE BRA

Norwich City Council

Man refusing to pay rent for council flat over 16-year mould problem

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
Jasmine Ikea Dagless with her late dad Bradley Wheeler 

City teen named Ikea drops furniture brand as first name

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Emily Bridges, Elliot Dransfield and Johnny Durant own Norwichs first Micro pub.

Norwich's tiniest pub completes facelift

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon