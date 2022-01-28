Man dies after getting into difficulties in UEA Sportspark pool

A man has died after getting into difficulties in the UEA Sportspark pool. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2011

A man has died following an incident at UEA Sportspark yesterday afternoon.

Shortly after 3pm on Thursday, January 27, a member of the public got into difficulties in the pool.

Ambulance crews took the man to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital in a critical condition.

The man died at 5am on Friday, January 28.

The Sportspark is working with Norfolk Police and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) to review the circumstances surrounding this incident.

The Sportspark pool will be closed while the investigation is carried out.