Soulful South African Jazz band to perform at Norwich school

PUBLISHED: 22:47 15 March 2019 | UPDATED: 22:48 15 March 2019

Students from Norwich based SEN Pathways College have been learning about how to put on and promote a live music event with arts charity Creative Arts East. Picture; Creative Arts East

Archant

A group of students are using their new found skills in organising and promoting live music to encourage people to attend an evening of live jazz.

Pupils from SEN Pathways College in Norwich have completed The Young Promoters course, a programme which uses industry professionals to teach students about the many roles that go into putting on an event.

Now, after selecting Ubunye, a South African Jazz group as their headliners the students are inviting people to come along to an evening of soulful Afro-pop.

Tracey Daniels, Pathways College coordinator said: “It is a brilliant opportunity for students to work with industry professionals. “The course helps them to develop their teamwork and creative skills, builds their confidence and aids independent thinking.”

The performance will take place on Friday, March 22, in Parkside School Hall from 6.30pm. Tickets are £4 in advance and available from The White Lion Cafe, in White Lion Street.

