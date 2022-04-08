Two teenagers accused of trying to start fire

Two teenagers were detained after being accused of trying to start a fire in Castle Gardens, Norwich. - Credit: Archant

Two teenagers were detained by officers after being accused of trying to start a fire.

Police and fire crews were called to Castle Gardens in Norwich, at about 4.30pm on Friday, April 8, following reports of two youths trying to start a blaze.

A Norfolk police spokeswoman said the teenagers had been given "words of advice" before being released.

She said: "The fire was deemed to be minor and no further action was required."