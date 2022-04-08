Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News

Two teenagers accused of trying to start fire

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 5:48 PM April 8, 2022
Two teenagers were detained after being accused of trying to start a fire in Castle Gardens, Norwich.

Two teenagers were detained after being accused of trying to start a fire in Castle Gardens, Norwich. - Credit: Archant

Two teenagers were detained by officers after being accused of trying to start a fire.

Police and fire crews were called to Castle Gardens in Norwich, at about 4.30pm on Friday, April 8, following reports of two youths trying to start a blaze.

A Norfolk police spokeswoman said the teenagers had been given "words of advice" before being released.

She said: "The fire was deemed to be minor and no further action was required."

Norwich Live News
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Traffic is being monitored along Hellesdon Hall Road and Hellesdon Road by Discreet Security Limited, run by Jason Burrage

Despair over rat running after key city road closed

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Beloved cat, Mr Bumbles, was run over by a delivery driver outside the owner's home in March 25.

Beloved neighbourhood cat run over by delivery driver

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon
Cunningham Road crash

Norwich Live News

Air ambulance called to crash involving motorbike and car

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
John Travolta at Erpingham House, Norwich

'He seemed excited to be here': John Travolta visits city restaurant

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon