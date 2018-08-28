Two men stabbed near Norwich train station
PUBLISHED: 16:26 14 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:27 14 November 2018
Archant
Two men have been stabbed at an incident near Norwich train station.
Six police vehicles were called to Riverside Road, at the junction with Thorpe Road, along with the ambulance service after the incident, which happened at roughly 3.20pm on Wednesday afternoon.
Police have confirmed two men were stabbed following an altercation at the train station.
Two men have suffered knife wounds and have been taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment where their condition is described as stable.
Police remain on scene and Thorpe Road remains closed while initial scene enquiries are carried out.
An employee from a business in Thorpe Road, who preferred to remain anonymous, said: “All we saw was the two men being taken away in an ambulance.
“I think everybody is just shocked because it just seems like such an unusual thing to happen in the afternoon. It looked quite serious, everyone is just shocked.”
While the railway station remains open, Thorpe Road, near the junction of Riverside, has been closed and drivers have been advised to avoid the area.
Queues are building and bus services have been suspended.
•Check our live traffic map before you travel
Comments have been disabled on this article.