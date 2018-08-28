Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

Video

Two men stabbed near Norwich train station

PUBLISHED: 16:26 14 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:27 14 November 2018

The incident in Riverside Road in Norwich. Photo: Taz Ali

The incident in Riverside Road in Norwich. Photo: Taz Ali

Archant

Two men have been stabbed at an incident near Norwich train station.

Six police vehicles were called to Riverside Road, at the junction with Thorpe Road, along with the ambulance service after the incident, which happened at roughly 3.20pm on Wednesday afternoon.

Police have confirmed two men were stabbed following an altercation at the train station.

Two men have suffered knife wounds and have been taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment where their condition is described as stable.

Police remain on scene and Thorpe Road remains closed while initial scene enquiries are carried out.

The incident on Thorpe Road. Photo: Taz AliThe incident on Thorpe Road. Photo: Taz Ali

An employee from a business in Thorpe Road, who preferred to remain anonymous, said: “All we saw was the two men being taken away in an ambulance.

“I think everybody is just shocked because it just seems like such an unusual thing to happen in the afternoon. It looked quite serious, everyone is just shocked.”

While the railway station remains open, Thorpe Road, near the junction of Riverside, has been closed and drivers have been advised to avoid the area.

Queues are building and bus services have been suspended.

Police outside Norwich Station after incident between group of menPolice outside Norwich Station after incident between group of men

•Check our live traffic map before you travel

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

House of Fraser is to close its Chapelfield store in Norwich

Shutting up shop. The House of Fraser store at the Intu Chapelfield shopping centre in Norwich is closing in 2019. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Video Two men stabbed near Norwich train station

The incident in Riverside Road in Norwich. Photo: Taz Ali

Updated Six cars crash near Norwich Airport following ‘very large’ diesel spill

Mechanics work on the bus which spilled diesel on the Holt Road, which had to be closed by the airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Controversial Norwich homes site could land City Hall housing award

The new Passivhaus development at Goldsmith Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Overturned lorry carrying 600 turkeys closes A47 between Easton and Honingham

A lorry has overturned and closed the A47 between Easton and Honingham, Picture: Highways England

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists
Local Guide