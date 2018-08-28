Search

Two Physio’s to attempt 96 mile run for Norfolk cancer charity

PUBLISHED: 15:50 20 December 2018

Two physiotherapists at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) are running the West Highland Way in Scotland to raise funds for The Big C. Picture: Lewis Weatherburn

Two physiotherapists at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) are running the West Highland Way in Scotland to raise funds for The Big C. Picture: Lewis Weatherburn

Two physiotherapists at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) are running the West Highland Way in Scotland to raise funds for The Big C.

Two physiotherapists at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) are running the West Highland Way in Scotland to raise funds for The Big C. Picture: Lewis Weatherburn

Lewis Weatherburn, 27 and Jonny Littlewood, 25, from Norwich, will be attempting to run 96 miles from Milngavie to Fort William in Scotland in just three and a half days.

The pair are aiming to raise £2000 for the Big C, Norfolk’s cancer charity that helps patients and families in Norfolk & Waveney.

Mr Weatherburn, said: “Fortunately, we have not directly been affected by cancer, we both work at the NNUH as physiotherapists and have seen the inspiring work that the Big C have helped to fund.”

They will head up north in May 2019 with a target of running just over one marathon every day.

Lewis Weatherburn and Jonny Littlewood will be attempting to run 96 miles from Milngavie to Fort William in Scotland in just three and a half days. Picture: Lewis Weatherburn

Their current total stands at just over £1,300 with some supporters donating £96 ‘£1 per mile’.

To donate, visit the duos Just Giving page.

