'It's very concerning' - Two mutilated gulls found in city car park

Suspicions have been raised after two mutilated gulls were found in a Norwich car park.

The birds were found by a passer-by in the St Andrews Car Park in Duke Street in the city centre.

One of the animals had been decapitated and the other had trauma in its neck

RSPCA officers were called as the deaths were thought to be suspicious, with one person reporting three juvenile gulls in the area the night before it happened.

The exact cause of death is not known, but the animal welfare charity is concerned the birds were killed deliberately.

RSPCA inspector Ben Kirby said: “We took the bodies to a wildlife vet to examine and while it is not possible to give a cause of death the first bird had a trauma to their vertebrae and one of the causes could have been someone trying to remove it.

“Sometimes in cases like this, the animal has died from other causes, such as being hit by a vehicle, before a wild animal finds it and takes the head.

“But to find two gulls with injuries of this nature we suspect this could be suspicious and it is very concerning to think someone could have deliberately targeted innocent animals like this.

“I’m very keen to hear from anyone with any information about what happened to these two birds and would ask that anyone with information about the incident should contact the RSPCA’s inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.”

The RSPCA said attacks of this nature are not as rare as it would like.

All wild birds, including gulls, are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 meaning it is illegal to deliberately kill, injure or take gulls except under licence.