Two men charged with arson after city house fire

PUBLISHED: 09:04 29 July 2020 | UPDATED: 09:04 29 July 2020

Firefighters and the police were called to reports of a blaze in Stevenson Road, Norwich, just after 11pm on Sunday, July 26. Picture: Staff

Two men have been charged with arson after an incident in Norwich, which saw the front door of a house was doused in petrol and set alight.

Firefighters and police were called to reports of a blaze in Stevenson Road, just after 11pm on Sunday, July 26.

No-one was injured in the incident, which saw petrol poured over the front of a property before setting fire to it, but the blaze caused significant damage to the front of the house and garden.

Following enquiries, police arrested two men in connection with the incident who were questioned and Wymondham Police Investigation Centre.

Both men have subsequently been charged with arson.

Matthew Winter, 37 of Cuckoofield Lane, Norwich, and Ricky Sergeant, 29, of Millers Lane, Norwich, were remanded in police custody and appeared via video link at Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Both Winter and Sergeant were remanded in custody and will appear at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday August 25.

