Two Christmas Day babies born in Norwich within just three minutes of each other

PUBLISHED: 11:46 25 December 2018

Sam and Josh De'ath with Christmas Day baby Kobi. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Archant

A mother who was told she could never again conceive has hailed her new arrival as “a Christmas miracle”.

Sam De’ath, 30 of Globe Lane, Blofield, welcomed her second son Kobi into the world at 5.51am on Christmas morning, her third born child.

However, even before the birth of her second born, 20-month-old Alanna, she had been told her eldest son Dylnn, 10, was destined to be an only child.

Mrs De’ath said: “I’ve had a lot of problems in the past and was told before Alanna that I could have no more, but now I’ve had two since then.

“Kobi is our little Christmas miracle. No Christmas will ever be as good as this one. Dylnn has always wanted a brother so he thinks Kobi is the best Christmas present he’s ever had.”

Tyler Callaway and Ellie Pegg with Christmas Day baby Celica. Picture: Ella WilkinsonTyler Callaway and Ellie Pegg with Christmas Day baby Celica. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Little Kobi, who weighed 5lb 10oz, was not due until New Year’s Eve, however, father Josh De’ath always had a feeling he would arrive on Christmas Day.

Mr De’ath, 23, said: “I had a dream the night before last that he would arrive on Christmas Day and it all felt so real. Then, lo and behold, it was.”

Mr and Mrs De’ath were not the only parents welcoming a child into the world at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

Just three minutes later, at 5.54am, Ellie Pegg and Tyler Callaway - both 26 - greeted baby Celica.

Miss Pegg, of Prince of Wales Road in Cromer, said: “Celica was due on Sunday and didn’t arrive so our friends and family had been teasing us saying she would be born on Christmas Day - then she was.

“Her being born on Christmas Day makes it so much more special, but we’re not looking forward to the arguments when she gets more presents than her brothers and sisters.”

Celica, who weight 7lb 2oz, is Miss Pegg’s third child, coming after four-year-old Ila-Rose and two-year-old Mason. Mr Callaway has two other daughters, Amy, eight and Poppy, five.

While Kobi and Celica were the first two December 25 arrivals, six other families came within moments of having Christmas Day babies, with the remaining overnight babies arriving before midnight.

