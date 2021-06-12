Two city businesses on the move as mystery new tenant hovers

Published: 6:00 AM June 12, 2021

The new Auntie Anne's at the entrance to Castle Quarter. - Credit: Castle Quarter

Two businesses in Norwich's Castle Quarter are on the move to make way for a mystery new tenant - although they shan't be moving far.

Gaming arcade Retro Replay and charity shop Emmaus Norfolk and Waveney will both be relocating to new units in the centre in the coming days, with a new business set to swallow their current spaces.

However, the moves will not see their regular visitors have to look far for their services, with Retro Replay moving across the walkway and Emmaus relocating two doors down.

Owner Glen McDonald with the collection of arcade machines at Retro Replay in Norwich's Castle MallPicture: Neil Perry - Credit: Archant

However, a spokesman for the Castle Quarter could not confirm what business will be filling the space they leave.

Retro Replay, which opened in September 2019, will move from being split across two floors into the unit soon to be vacated by clothing store Blue Inc, while also taking up a disused unit that previously held table football tables.

Meanwhile, the arcade has lodged a licensing bid with Norwich City Council looking to serve alcohol from 6pm until 10pm each day.

Glen McDonald, owner of Retro Replay, said: "The move is happening within the next week or so. Ideally, we'll be reopen in the new venue next Sunday, but we have a lot of work ahead of us.

"Moving 100 plus machines is not an easy thing to do. It will be a longer-term lease deal and will also work better for us having the arcade on one floor."

The gamers' haven will continue to trade from its current premises until its closing time of 10pm on Sunday, June 13.

Emmaus Norfolk and Waveney's charity shop, which sells furniture, clothes and bric-a-brac to fight homelessness, had its last day of trading in its current unit on Friday.

It is moving two doors along into a smaller unit on the corner of the centre's ground floor, which was once occupied by lingerie retailer La Senza.

Meanwhile, it is unclear at this stage what the floor's new offering will be.

It comes after a licensing application from a mini-golf and Asian food venue called Putt Noodle was submitted for the ground floor space currently occupied by New Look.