Two cars in crash on Norwich Northern Distributor Road
PUBLISHED: 09:52 11 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:12 11 September 2020
Archant Norfolk 2018
Two cars were involved in a crash on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road.
Emergency services were called to the crash on the eastbound carriageway of the road, also known as Broadland Northway.
The crash happened at just before 7.45am today (Friday, September 11) not far from the A140 Cromer Road roundabout, near where the City of Norwich Aviation Museum is based.
The cars involved were a Vauxhall Vectra and a Volkswagen Beetle.
Norfolk police said there were no serious injuries and the road remained open.
• You can keep up to date with all the latest travel news via our live traffic map.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.