Two cars in crash on Norwich Northern Distributor Road

PUBLISHED: 09:52 11 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:12 11 September 2020

Emergency services were called to a crash on the NDR. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Emergency services were called to a crash on the NDR. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Two cars were involved in a crash on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road.

Emergency services were called to the crash on the eastbound carriageway of the road, also known as Broadland Northway.

The crash happened at just before 7.45am today (Friday, September 11) not far from the A140 Cromer Road roundabout, near where the City of Norwich Aviation Museum is based.

The cars involved were a Vauxhall Vectra and a Volkswagen Beetle.

Norfolk police said there were no serious injuries and the road remained open.

