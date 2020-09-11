Two cars in crash on Norwich Northern Distributor Road

Emergency services were called to a crash on the NDR. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

Two cars were involved in a crash on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emergency services were called to the crash on the eastbound carriageway of the road, also known as Broadland Northway.

The crash happened at just before 7.45am today (Friday, September 11) not far from the A140 Cromer Road roundabout, near where the City of Norwich Aviation Museum is based.

The cars involved were a Vauxhall Vectra and a Volkswagen Beetle.

Norfolk police said there were no serious injuries and the road remained open.

• You can keep up to date with all the latest travel news via our live traffic map.