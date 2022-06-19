Identical brothers pick up matching campervans after 'spooky twin moment'
- Credit: James Hodds
Identical brothers who live miles apart will be able to meet up more thanks to a "spooky" twin moment which led them to a campervan seller near Norwich.
Twins Brian and Dave Cressey, who live in Hull and Derbyshire, unknowingly contacted James Hodds from Blofield-based Waveney Campers separately about the same campervan.
And not only did the pair, who are in their early 50s, order the same modern Ford Landseer campervan - worth around £55k - they chose the same finishes and extra details.
The pair picked up their new vehicles on June 18 with their wives, Tracy and Helena, and made a mini holiday in Norwich as part of the excursion.
Mr Hodds, whose company sells and rents converted campervans from its base at Norwich Camping and Leisure, said: "It has been great. It has been a bit crazy."
Dave said: "We are used to having twin moments but this is a big one. It is very bizarre.
"When you both see the same campervan worth around £50,000 that is a hell of a moment.
"James said we called around the same time.
"We live 100 miles apart and try to meet in the middle."
The cycling enthusiast added the vehicle would be good for outdoor adventures.
His brother, Brian, said: "It is a bit of a way to get a converted campervan but it has been great.
"We were both interested in looking for campervans and stumbled upon James' company. It is weird.
"When we compared notes we have ended up picking up the same style, seat patterns and extras, including shower points.
"It is spooky."
The pair, who both work in the same industry of chemical production, get on well and talk to each other a lot but do not get to see each other face-to-face as much as they would like.
Dave added: "The campervans will help us stay in touch a lot better and mine will enable me to go to my home city of Hull more."
This is first time the twins have bought campervans and they said they want to do many family holidays with them as well as staying in each other's driveways.