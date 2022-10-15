Calls for improved airport facilities after folk wait around in the cold

The queue at Norwich Airport for Border Force on Wednesday night - Credit: Harry Marks

Tired airport passengers were left waiting in the cold for more than 30 minutes after returning from the tropical climate of Greece.

Queuing outside Norwich Airport around 10.30pm on Wednesday has prompted one holidaymaker to question whether the airport should invest in improved facilities.

Harry Marks, 76 and of Great Plumstead, was among those on the TUI flight back to Norwich from Rhodes who were left waiting for passport control under the stars.

Mr Marks said: "I have been through Norwich Airport many times over the years and I can remember when it was £5 for an airport development fee.

Harry Marks, who lives in Great Plumstead - Credit: Harry Marks

"That fee has now gone up to £10 but we do not see where it goes. Why could we at least not stand in the warm when we were waiting?

"There could be an upgrade of infrastructure. Perhaps the development fee should be spent on somewhere we can wait in the warm and dry.

"I saw a young family with a little toddler being held in his mother's arms stood for a long time outdoors.

"It's just not acceptable."

The passenger said there were around 200 people on the plane and claims he was waiting outside for around 45 minutes having disembarked the plane.

Norwich Airport believes the wait would have been less than 30 minutes.

A spokesman for the airport said: "The passport control area can accommodate around 30 people indoors and there is a covered walkway outside to protect them from the elements.

"We have looked at providing a larger indoor area but it is simply not practicable given the layout of the buildings.

"In cases where large numbers of passengers are arriving at once we will hold them on the aircraft or use buses if the weather is bad.

"This was not necessary on this occasion. The aircraft parked up at 10.27pm and the last person through passport control was at 10.55pm."

Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2017

The airport development fund is invested into the airport's facilities and the development of the route network.

It has funded radar equipment, fire training and emergency response facilities, as well as terminal building refurbishment in the past.