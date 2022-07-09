TUI passengers 'face nightmare' after being stranded at airport for hours

Passengers waiting at Birmingham airport after being diverted on the way back to Norwich - Credit: Contributed

Babies were lying on the floor and young families went without food and drink for hours as the end of a holiday turned into a living nightmare.

Passengers flying on a TUI flight from Dalaman in Turkey to Norwich were diverted to Birmingham where they then had to wait in the airport upon landing for around three hours.

The flight had been due to land in Norwich at 10.55pm local time on Friday night but customers found themselves returning home by taxi from Birmingham on Saturday morning.

Among those disrupted on the flight was Norwich 25-year-old Kirstie Clarke who had been on holiday with her two friends Hannah Unsworth, 30, and Clayton Freeman, 29.

She said: "It has been absolutely horrendous. The treatment from TUI has been just disgusting.

"We did not find out we were going to Birmingham until we were all sat on the plane. Nothing was mentioned to anyone before that."

Miss Clarke said the passengers were left waiting in the baggage reclaim area of Birmingham's airport with no TUI staff present to inform them what was happening.

At one point police turned up and the 25-year-old said some exhausted passengers became aggressive to one another as tensions boiled over.

Miss Clarke added: "It is not even the actual delay which is frustrating but the fact there was no communication and they just left us on the floor for hours.

"It's completely ruined the holiday for us. We were supposed to be going with TUI again in September to Tenerife but I am not going through that again so I will cancel it.

"I do not want to fly with a company that completely disregards you."

Passengers questioned why the flight was not diverted to London instead of Birmingham due to its easier accessibility to Norwich.

They were led to believe they were flown to Birmingham as there were supposedly greater staffing levels there.

The passengers had also been delayed by three hours flying out to Turkey.

However Miss Clarke said the communication from the airline had been much better then.

TUI has been contacted for comment.

Staff shortages have previously been blamed for major airlines after thousands of jobs were cut during the pandemic.