Not another one! TUI flight diverted to Cardiff from Norwich

A TUI flight has been diverted to Cardiff. Pictured inset is county councillor Steve Morphew - Credit: Archant/Denise Bradley

TUI's magical mystery tour of the British Isles continues as another flight from Norwich has been unexpectedly diverted.

The TOM5248 flight which was scheduled to leave Norwich Airport for Palma de Mallorca at 6am on Tuesday morning was instead sent to Cardiff.

TUI has confirmed this was to provide a replacement crew member for another flight.

It comes after TUI planes to and from Norwich have also been diverted variously to Belfast, East Midlands Airport, Doncaster and Aberdeen this summer.

Cardiff Airport, where passengers unexpectedly landed - Credit: GoogleMaps

A spokeswoman for TUI said: "We can confirm flight TOM5248 had to make a short stop via Cardiff to provide a replacement crew member for another TUI flight.

"Customers are due to land in Palma this morning.

"We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused and we'd like to thank customers for their patience and understanding."

TUI flights out of Norwich Airport are operated by Sunwing on behalf of TUI Airways using pilots from the outsource company.

TUI were the airline ranked second worst for delays - Credit: Archant

But these Sunwing pilots cannot operate on TUI aircraft, the airline has explained - although TUI cabin crew are trained to operate on Sunwing aircraft.

Labour county councillor Steve Morphew, whose Catton Grove division includes the airport, said: "I have started to hear from people who are very reluctant to take flights out of Norwich and I must admit I am one of those.

"TUI needs to get its act together and there comes a time where you can forgive a couple of problems but you do expect some long-term action so people do not lose long-term confidence."

Steve Morphew, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

There was further TUI travel chaos last Friday as a flight destined for Dalaman in Turkey was cancelled as passengers' bags sat in the plane on the runway at Norwich Airport.

The airline has also been ranked as the second worst air carrier for flight delays from UK airports last year.

And analysis of Civil Aviation Authority data carried out by the PA News agency ranked TUI as the second worst for punctuality in 2021.

Many people have been affected by TUI delays this summer - Credit: Mark Overton

It found its flights had an average delay of 13 minutes and 18 seconds behind schedule, second to Hungarian carrier Wizz Air, with an average of 14 minutes and 24 seconds behind schedule.