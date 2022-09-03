'A shambles!' - Yet another TUI flight from Norwich cancelled on runway
- Credit: Archant/Geraldine Moss
Travel fury has continued after another TUI flight was cancelled as passengers' bags sat in the plane on the runway at Norwich Airport.
TUI flight TOM712 was due to depart at 2pm on Friday, September 2, destined for Dalaman in Turkey.
After baggage had been loaded on, and at the time passengers were due to board, travellers were alerted that the flight was delayed.
There was then email correspondence stating that passengers should prepare to fly on Sunday, September 4 before being told they would fly on the afternoon of Saturday, September 3 - after a delay of over 24 hours.
Passenger Geraldine Moss travelled from King's Lynn to Norwich for her 10-day trip with her schoolfriend Janine Bell for her first holiday abroad in four years.
"It's been a stress. It's not ideal," said Ms Moss.
"The communication has been shoddy. It's worse because it seems to have been a reoccurring thing."
Travel chaos with TUI began in May when a flight to Tenerife was cancelled as it sat on the runway.
Most Read
- 1 Police called to city centre theft
- 2 Roadworks won't be finished until 2023
- 3 Landlord explains how he turned derelict pub into 'down-to-earth boozer'
- 4 First look inside Royal Arcade's newest store
- 5 Thunderstorms to hit Norfolk this weekend
- 6 Mystery hero who saved dog from drowning comes forward
- 7 '300-mile round trip just for a check up!' City's dentist crisis deepens
- 8 Woman's migraine turns out to be incurable eye cancer
- 9 £1.5m home in former grounds of Norfolk’s ‘chocolate' mansion for sale
- 10 City road to close for five weeks for pavement upgrade
Over the summer, countless flights have been delayed.
Geraldine added: "I have been worried for the last few months at the fate of our flight.
"I wasn't surprised when it was cancelled but the thought of being stuck abroad with such poor communication is quite worrying.
"This delay has had us both in the mindset that this holiday is just not happening.
"It has put me off booking through TUI again. I'd be surprised if they even operate out of Norwich this time next year. It's been a shambles.
"The primary reason we flew from Norwich to try and make it as pain-free as possible."
Before boarding passengers were given vouchers to the value of £15 per person to spend on food, but there were limited options available.
A TUI spokesperson said: "We fully understand the frustration of customers on flight TOM712.
"Unfortunately due to knock-on operational disruption we were unable to operate the flight as planned and had to delay the flight overnight in Norwich."
TUI added that they kept customers updated and have refunded customers for one night of their holiday, provided overnight accommodation and food as needed.
Customers will be entitled to compensation and claim details have been provided.
They added: "We understand that last-minute delays are incredibly disappointing and we’d like to thank customers for their patience and understanding."