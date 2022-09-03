'A shambles!' - Yet another TUI flight from Norwich cancelled on runway

Geraldine Moss and her friend Janine Bell (inset) were one of the passengers on the rescheduled TOM712 flight from Norwich to Dalaman - Credit: Archant/Geraldine Moss

Travel fury has continued after another TUI flight was cancelled as passengers' bags sat in the plane on the runway at Norwich Airport.

TUI flight TOM712 was due to depart at 2pm on Friday, September 2, destined for Dalaman in Turkey.

After baggage had been loaded on, and at the time passengers were due to board, travellers were alerted that the flight was delayed.

Geraldine Moss with schoolfriend Janine Bell at Norwich Airport before their flight to Dalaman was cancelled

There was then email correspondence stating that passengers should prepare to fly on Sunday, September 4 before being told they would fly on the afternoon of Saturday, September 3 - after a delay of over 24 hours.

Passenger Geraldine Moss travelled from King's Lynn to Norwich for her 10-day trip with her schoolfriend Janine Bell for her first holiday abroad in four years.

"It's been a stress. It's not ideal," said Ms Moss.

"The communication has been shoddy. It's worse because it seems to have been a reoccurring thing."

Travel chaos with TUI began in May when a flight to Tenerife was cancelled as it sat on the runway.

TUI flight TOM712 was initially due to depart from Norwich Airport on Friday, September 2

Over the summer, countless flights have been delayed.

Geraldine added: "I have been worried for the last few months at the fate of our flight.

"I wasn't surprised when it was cancelled but the thought of being stuck abroad with such poor communication is quite worrying.

"This delay has had us both in the mindset that this holiday is just not happening.

Geraldine Moss with her friend Janine Bell

"It has put me off booking through TUI again. I'd be surprised if they even operate out of Norwich this time next year. It's been a shambles.

"The primary reason we flew from Norwich to try and make it as pain-free as possible."

Before boarding passengers were given vouchers to the value of £15 per person to spend on food, but there were limited options available.

A TUI spokesperson said: "We fully understand the frustration of customers on flight TOM712.

"Unfortunately due to knock-on operational disruption we were unable to operate the flight as planned and had to delay the flight overnight in Norwich."

TUI added that they kept customers updated and have refunded customers for one night of their holiday, provided overnight accommodation and food as needed.

Customers will be entitled to compensation and claim details have been provided.

They added: "We understand that last-minute delays are incredibly disappointing and we’d like to thank customers for their patience and understanding."