Search

Advanced search

Norwich taxi firm offering hospital staff free journeys

PUBLISHED: 15:04 03 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:04 03 April 2020

Courtesy Taxis owner Mark Streeter Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Courtesy Taxis owner Mark Streeter Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Staff at the Norfolk & Norwich University Hospital are being offered free transport by a taxi firm whose staff wanted to show their support for NHS staff during the coronavirus pandemic.

Courtesy Taxis are running a free service for NHS staff at the Norfolk & Norwich University Hospital during the Covid-19 pandemic Picture: Courtesy TaxisCourtesy Taxis are running a free service for NHS staff at the Norfolk & Norwich University Hospital during the Covid-19 pandemic Picture: Courtesy Taxis

Courtesy Taxis, based in Prince of Wales Road, is offering free journeys to and from the N&N for those with a valid NHS ID card in Norwich and surrounding areas, with discounts for those living further out.

Owner of the company, Mark Streeter, said: “With everything that’s going on the company is about 70 percent down on normal business, with the no unnecessary travel measures, which are right and that’s fine.

“My oldest friend is on the front line and after conversations with him, me personally and us as a company were doing nothing when we could do. So going forward and offering free travel would be a big push for the people of the NHS that deserve it the most.

“There’s amazing people on the front line and we have cars sitting around, so I will be paying my drivers to run the NHS staff around, as a thank you to my drivers who have stood by the firm - and more importantly the people on the front line are getting looked after, as they should be by business people in Norwich, like myself.”

With drivers given gloves and sanitiser wipes, and extra cleaning procedures in place, Courtesy are confident that drivers and NHS staff travelling with them will ensure hygiene standards are sufficient for safe travel.

Mr Streeter added: “They’re 100 percent behind it, I’ve had some fantastic response about it, the drivers are all 100 percent behind me and they think alike as well - anything they can do, they will.

“They’re a fantastic bunch, the drivers for Courtesy, and the controllers and operators who are keeping it going, because they are doing more work and pushing on.

“So it’s fantastic team spirit and I can’t thank them enough.”

NHS staff looking to book a journey can call 01603 446644 or go to courtesytaxis.com for more information.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Eight fire crews tackle Norwich blaze

The fire tore through Eaton Vale Scout and Guide Activity Centre. Picture: Submitted

Don’t just blame selfish shoppers for empty shelves, it’s the way food is supplied to supermarkets

Supermarket shelves have been stripped bare with people panic buying. Picture: Submitted

‘Everyone is growing stuff’: Garden centre bosses see bumper crop of DIY gardeners

Ben Youngs at North Walsham Garden Centre. Pic: Archant

Coronavirus: Woman faces court for ignoring police orders to go home

Police officers on patrol in Yarmouth. Picture: Nick Butcher

Norfolk coronavirus deaths rise to 11

Two more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Most Read

Eight fire crews tackle Norwich blaze

The fire tore through Eaton Vale Scout and Guide Activity Centre. Picture: Submitted

Don’t just blame selfish shoppers for empty shelves, it’s the way food is supplied to supermarkets

Supermarket shelves have been stripped bare with people panic buying. Picture: Submitted

‘Everyone is growing stuff’: Garden centre bosses see bumper crop of DIY gardeners

Ben Youngs at North Walsham Garden Centre. Pic: Archant

Coronavirus: Woman faces court for ignoring police orders to go home

Police officers on patrol in Yarmouth. Picture: Nick Butcher

Norfolk coronavirus deaths rise to 11

Two more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

City’s campaign on hold indefinitely as Premier League announce £20m donation to the NHS

The Premier League stopped on March 7 in response to the global pandemic. Norwich City's last game was at Sheffield United Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Coronavirus deaths in Norfolk rise to 38 as UK sees total increase by 684

Doctors have hit out at a lack of coronavirus testing and personal protective equipment (PPE). Photo: Peter Steffen/dpa via AP

Boarded-up McDonald’s and empty buses: Norwich during coronavirus lockdown

Norwich city centre during Coronavirus lockdown 31st March 2020. Cattle Market Street, empty.Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Details of almost 30 people arrested in Norfolk following lockdown

Cromer police Pc Joey Mezzetti, left, and PC Cameron Askew, check the closed play park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich taxi firm offering hospital staff free journeys

Courtesy Taxis owner Mark Streeter Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24