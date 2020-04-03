Norwich taxi firm offering hospital staff free journeys

Courtesy Taxis owner Mark Streeter Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Staff at the Norfolk & Norwich University Hospital are being offered free transport by a taxi firm whose staff wanted to show their support for NHS staff during the coronavirus pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Courtesy Taxis are running a free service for NHS staff at the Norfolk & Norwich University Hospital during the Covid-19 pandemic Picture: Courtesy Taxis Courtesy Taxis are running a free service for NHS staff at the Norfolk & Norwich University Hospital during the Covid-19 pandemic Picture: Courtesy Taxis

Courtesy Taxis, based in Prince of Wales Road, is offering free journeys to and from the N&N for those with a valid NHS ID card in Norwich and surrounding areas, with discounts for those living further out.

Owner of the company, Mark Streeter, said: “With everything that’s going on the company is about 70 percent down on normal business, with the no unnecessary travel measures, which are right and that’s fine.

“My oldest friend is on the front line and after conversations with him, me personally and us as a company were doing nothing when we could do. So going forward and offering free travel would be a big push for the people of the NHS that deserve it the most.

“There’s amazing people on the front line and we have cars sitting around, so I will be paying my drivers to run the NHS staff around, as a thank you to my drivers who have stood by the firm - and more importantly the people on the front line are getting looked after, as they should be by business people in Norwich, like myself.”

With drivers given gloves and sanitiser wipes, and extra cleaning procedures in place, Courtesy are confident that drivers and NHS staff travelling with them will ensure hygiene standards are sufficient for safe travel.

Mr Streeter added: “They’re 100 percent behind it, I’ve had some fantastic response about it, the drivers are all 100 percent behind me and they think alike as well - anything they can do, they will.

“They’re a fantastic bunch, the drivers for Courtesy, and the controllers and operators who are keeping it going, because they are doing more work and pushing on.

“So it’s fantastic team spirit and I can’t thank them enough.”

NHS staff looking to book a journey can call 01603 446644 or go to courtesytaxis.com for more information.