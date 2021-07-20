Walnut tree-trim ban for mum with nut allergy daughter

Published: 10:38 AM July 20, 2021

Chantel Beck with her daughters, Bonnie, five, left, and six-year-old Beau who has a nut allergy, in front of the tall overhanging walnut tree, which Chantel wants to have reduced. - Credit: Denise Bradley

A mum whose daughter has a nut allergy has been ordered not to cut back a walnut tree overhanging her garden.

Chantal Beck, 40, had sought permission to trim branches that drop nuts into her small garden in Trowse where her two daughters play.

She argued the 17-metre tree in a neighbouring garden posed a health risk to her six-year-old daughter Beau who has previously suffered a bad reaction.

But South Norfolk Council has now imposed a tree preservation order. In its decision planners stated: “You may not therefore undertake the work as described in your original notification.”

The tall walnut tree overhanging Chantel Beck's garden in Trowse. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Moves to cut back the 100-year-old tree had split opinion with 17 people supporting the plans but 11 lodging official objections with some describing it as a “landmark” that contributes to the rural character of Trowse.

Ms Beck had wanted to reduce the tree’s height by five metres and spread from 15m to 6m.