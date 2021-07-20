News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Walnut tree-trim ban for mum with nut allergy daughter

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 10:38 AM July 20, 2021   
Chantel Beck with her daughters, Bonnie, five, left, and six-year-old Beau who has a nut allergy

Chantel Beck with her daughters, Bonnie, five, left, and six-year-old Beau who has a nut allergy, in front of the tall overhanging walnut tree, which Chantel wants to have reduced. - Credit: Denise Bradley

A mum whose daughter has a nut allergy has been ordered not to cut back a walnut tree overhanging her garden.

Chantal Beck, 40, had sought permission to trim branches that drop nuts into her small garden in Trowse where her two daughters play.

She argued the 17-metre tree in a neighbouring garden posed a health risk to her six-year-old daughter Beau who has previously suffered a bad reaction.

But South Norfolk Council has now imposed a tree preservation order. In its decision planners stated: “You may not therefore undertake the work as described in your original notification.”

The tall walnut tree overhanging Chantel Beck's garden

The tall walnut tree overhanging Chantel Beck's garden in Trowse. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Moves to cut back the 100-year-old tree had split opinion with 17 people supporting the plans but 11 lodging official objections with some describing it as a “landmark” that contributes to the rural character of Trowse.

Ms Beck had wanted to reduce the tree’s height by five metres and spread from 15m to 6m.

You may also want to watch:

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Emergency crews were spotted in The Avenues, at the junction with Colman Road in Norwich, on Saturday morning.

Norfolk Police | Updated

City road blocked off to treat man suffering medical episode

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
A planning inspector have given Emma Stephens six months to remove a fence from Marston Lane

Reflexologist ordered to tear down £2,500 fence

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Chicago nightclub, Norwich - 23.11.2000

Video

8 Norwich nightclubs the city has lost over the years

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
The Range on the Longwater Industrial Estate Photo: James Bass Copy: EN 100 MAG For: EN 100 MAG

New branch of The Range set for city outskirts

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus