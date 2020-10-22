Tributes paid to Norwich’s ‘happiest’ postman

Andrew Pickett, who died aged 60, has been described as Norwich's "happiest postman". Picture: SUPPLIED BY PICKETT FAMILY Archant

Tributes have been paid to a long-serving Norwich postman who “put a smile on everyone’s face and lifted their spirits”.

Andrew Pickett, who died from cancer aged 60, has been described as “a rare and unique man” by those who knew him.

He spent more than 40 years working for Royal Mail and became well known for his “jolly” whistle and singing while delivering throughout the Norwich area

Popular with his workmates, colleagues and managers, many attended his funeral at St Mary and St Margaret Church, Sprowston, on Friday, October 16.

Eddie Moore, now retired, remembered Mr Pickett’s first day on the job.

He said: “Because of Andrew’s love of horses he soon had the nickname Lester, after Lester Piggott the jockey, which was attributed to him by the Postman Higher Grade in charge of us messengers. We all knew that nickname stuck with him throughout his entire service of over 40 years with Royal Mail.”

Mr Pickett loved going to Norwich City matches with his “best friend” and son, Shane. The pair had season tickets together.

He also enjoyed fish and chips and tea by the river in Wroxham with his wife Julie, and parking at Walcott beach to look at the sea together and have a flask of tea - “just the simple things”.

Mrs Pickett said: “Words cannot express the loss and pain I feel. You were, and still are, everything to me. You are my best friend and my soulmate. Never can or will you be replaced. I pray you will always watch over me. Love you always my darling, from your little lady.”

Daughter Marie added: “I am one of the luckiest girls to say that you are my dad. I really have been blessed. I adore you and love you with all my heart.

“I remember you telling me and everyone years back about you going to heaven and meeting Jesus in your sleep. You spoke about the indescribable love you felt there and its beauty. But you were told is wasn’t your time, and you came back and had to tell everyone what you saw.

“Some may not believe this, but I believe every word. And I know that’s where you are now, in heaven, looking your best, watching over us, and bringing even more joy to that beautiful place.”

Miss Pickett thanked everyone who attended the funeral, and paid tribute to “a postie and family man who will never be forgotten”. She also thanked Shayne Stork Funeral Services for its care and help.

Mr Pickett will be remembered for his cheerfulness, which he had to the end, and was admired by everyone.

He died on September 23.