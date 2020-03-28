Tributes to popular and passionate pub landlord

Carl Newell, who helped to run the Rose Inn on Queens Road, Norwich. He died aged 40 on Mrch 20, 2020. Picture: Dawn Hopkins Dawn Hopkins

Tributes have been paid to a popular landlord and Norwich City fan.

Carl Newell, 40, who ran the Rose Inn on Queen’s Road, Norwich, died on Friday, March 20.

His partner, Dawn Hopkins, 50, who ran the pub alongside him, said: “He made me feel very special, protected. He had the best hug in the world. We worked as a partnership in the pub and wanted the same things in life.”

She added he was deeply passionate about the football club, craft beer and music of any kind.

More than 100 people wrote messages of support after Ms Hopkins wrote about his death on the pub’s Facebook page.

One tribute from Vaughan Griggs said: “Carl was a great guy, very passionate about his beer, music and Norwich City! He will be hugely missed.”

Mark Thorndyke added: “A lovely bloke. Memories will remain with me after telling me where to get my first tattoo done after talking about all his.”

Reflecting on the Facebook support, Ms Hopkins said: “It made me realise how much he was loved and respected by a lot of people.”

Mr Newell grew up in Sprowston, Norwich, and after leaving school he embarked on basic training to become an RAF engineer which was a childhood dream of his, but was medically discharged due to glandular fever.

He went on to work for the Start-Rite shoe factory, a joinery firm and then in the solar panel industry.

He became friends with Ms Hopkins about 10 years ago after he started drinking in the Rose Inn, which she has run since 2003.

The keen drummer moved behind the bar about three years ago and was influential in transforming the pub into a craft beer and real ale pub.

Ms Hopkins added: “He spent a lot of time on our playlists at the pub. So many people liked the music we played.”

His favourite band was Kasabian - so much so he had some of the group’s lyrics tattooed onto him.

The landlady added: “He could talk about craft beer for hours to anyone who was interested.”

She said her partner was a huge Canaries fan and attended every home match. He was especially close to his parents, Tony and Phyllis, and told anyone who would listen that when he took his dad to Wembley to see the Canaries, it was one of the best days of his life.

His parents said: “Carl was always a lovely son and loved so much. He was always there for his family.

“His dad will cherish so many memories especially the day they went to the Grand Prix at Silverstone.

“His sister Lindsay would also like to thank all his friends and customers for always supporting her brother.

“Even though his family’s hearts are broken, the memories and love are not.”