Published: 5:30 AM February 27, 2021

Bus drivers from across Norfolk came together to pay their last tributes to "the face of Norwich bus station" - and to witness a very special dedication in memory of a much-loved colleague.

It comes after Jonathan Berry, a long-term employee of Konectbus who worked at the station, died with Covid-19 last month.

Mr Berry's funeral hearse was led through Norwich bus station to a round of applause, then closely followed behind by a Konectbus bus proudly displaying his name with a rainbow heart. The 368 bus, which is now named after him, also features a memorial plaque in his memory which reads: "The friendly face of Norwich Bus Station who we sadly lost to Covid-19. Jonathan was known for his laughter, his cheekiness and his love for his job."

A minute’s silence was also held across the company at 1pm on Thursday, February 25, to coincide with his family funeral. Those driving, where possible, were encouraged to pull over and pay their respects.

Mr Berry first began working for Konectbus in 2002 as a driver and was known fondly by many for his personality, charm and character.

Throughout his 18 years with the company, he drove many routes including the Costessey Park and Ride and Route 5 across the city centre.

In later years, he moved to run the front desk at Norwich bus station, and it was here he became known by many as the “friendly face” of Konectbus.

"Jonathan made the front desk his own and guarded it, as well as his timetable leaflet displays. He would get annoyed if his leaflets were not put back in their correct place. 'It does not go there' he would say, looking over his glasses," said Konectbus network manager, Steve Royal.

A spokesperson for the company added: "Jonathan will be fondly remembered not only by his colleagues at Konectbus but also by many who work within the transport industry.

"As another bus driver from a different company recently commented on social media, 'it doesn’t matter who we drive for, we are all in this together'."

