News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News

Tributes to the 'face of Norwich bus station' after covid death

Author Picture Icon

Donna-Louise Bishop

Published: 5:30 AM February 27, 2021   
Jonathan Berry, a long-term employee of Konectbus who worked at Norwich bus station, died with Covid-19 last month. He is pictured sitting at Paddington Station

Jonathan Berry, a long-term employee of Konectbus who worked at Norwich bus station, died with Covid-19 last month - Credit: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Bus drivers from across Norfolk came together to pay their last tributes to "the face of Norwich bus station" - and to witness a very special dedication in memory of a much-loved colleague.

It comes after Jonathan Berry, a long-term employee of Konectbus who worked at the station, died with Covid-19 last month.

Bus drivers from Norfolk paid their final respects to Jonathan Berry, a long-term employee of Konectbus who worked at Norwich bus station. Pictured is the Konectbus named in his memory.

Bus drivers from Norfolk paid their final respects to Jonathan Berry, a long-term employee of Konectbus who worked at Norwich bus station - Credit: KONECTBUS

Mr Berry's funeral hearse was led through Norwich bus station to a round of applause, then closely followed behind by a Konectbus bus proudly displaying his name with a rainbow heart. The 368 bus, which is now named after him, also features a memorial plaque in his memory which reads: "The friendly face of Norwich Bus Station who we sadly lost to Covid-19. Jonathan was known for his laughter, his cheekiness and his love for his job."

Memorial plaque for Jonathan Berry

Memorial plaque for Jonathan Berry - Credit: KONECTBUS

A minute’s silence was also held across the company at 1pm on Thursday, February 25, to coincide with his family funeral. Those driving, where possible, were encouraged to pull over and pay their respects.

Mr Berry first began working for Konectbus in 2002 as a driver and was known fondly by many for his personality, charm and character.

You may also want to watch:

Throughout his 18 years with the company, he drove many routes including the Costessey Park and Ride and Route 5 across the city centre.

In later years, he moved to run the front desk at Norwich bus station, and it was here he became known by many as the “friendly face” of Konectbus.

Most Read

  1. 1 Emma Thompson and Peaky Blinders actor to star in new film shot in Norwich
  2. 2 ‘Safeguarding’ teacher allowed vulnerable pupil to keep pills
  3. 3 Family of missing man informed after body found near lake
  1. 4 Road to close for three nights for £100,000 work
  2. 5 Chef to reopen major hotel that closed amid financial woes
  3. 6 Olives in Norwich launches cooked breakfast delivery service
  4. 7 Calls for bridge to stop A47 dualling work leaving villagers cut off
  5. 8 Couple who drove from Hull to Norfolk for a walk among lockdown breakers
  6. 9 Homelessness workers 'almost at point of collapse'
  7. 10 Revealed: how many people have had the Covid-19 vaccine where you live

"Jonathan made the front desk his own and guarded it, as well as his timetable leaflet displays. He would get annoyed if his leaflets were not put back in their correct place. 'It does not go there' he would say, looking over his glasses," said Konectbus network manager, Steve Royal.

Tributes paid to Jonathan Berry with bus banner and rainbow heart

Tributes paid to Jonathan Berry - Credit: KONECTBUS

A spokesperson for the company added: "Jonathan will be fondly remembered not only by his colleagues at Konectbus but also by many who work within the transport industry.

"As another bus driver from a different company recently commented on social media, 'it doesn’t matter who we drive for, we are all in this together'."

- The Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News are inviting families and friends to remember their loved ones who have died during the Covid pandemic. To submit your own tribute, please follow the instructions included via this Google Form.

Obituary
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A masterplan showing where 267 homes would be built on Manor Park in Drayton. Picture: Hopkins Homes

Green light for more than 250 homes on edge of Norwich

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Police are on the scene of an incident in Norwich.

Road closed after police incident in Norwich

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Jimmy Carr will perform in Norwich as part of the Theatre Royal's Interlude programme. Picture: Matt

Comedy in the Park and Britannia Pier shows among confirmed 2021 events

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Aylmer Tower. Photo: Archant

Teenager in hospital after being stabbed in group attack

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus