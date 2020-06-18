Tributes to stalwart of Norfolk rock’n’roll scene

Last ever Evening News & Radio Norfolk Golden Years concert at the UEA with Graham Fulcher on keyboard and vocals for Garry Freeman & The New Contours. Picture: Angela Sharpe Angela Sharpe

He was one of the great Norfolk rock‘n’rollers who loved walking on to a stage…and entertaining us.

Graham Fulcher at the Golden Years: Picture: Archant Library Graham Fulcher at the Golden Years: Picture: Archant Library

His smile would light up a room and he was one of the star attractions at the big Evening News/Radio Norfolk Golden Years charity gigs for 20 years.

Graham Fulcher, one of the original Ye Highwaymen, has died at the age of 75.

His daughter Sonia, who was never far from her father’s side, said: “Dad loved his music. He lived for it.”

Keyboard wizard Graham Fulcher at a Golden Years/Radio Norfolk show to raise money for Children in Need. Picture: Archant Library Keyboard wizard Graham Fulcher at a Golden Years/Radio Norfolk show to raise money for Children in Need. Picture: Archant Library

Over the years Graham did many jobs across his beloved Norfolk from working in a photographic studio to running fruit and veg stalls on Norfolk markets.

Born at Guestwick, his mum and dad were Alice and Walter Fulcher and he was one of seven children.

“He had piano lessons in Wood Dalling when he was a boy and was interested and loved music from then on,” said Sonia.

The popular group Ye Highwayman were formed by Graham and Alan Cannell in 1961. Tony Powles and Bobby Secker joined up….making them a class act.

These were all great and much-loved young musicians looked after by the astute Billy Youngman.

Those were the days of big talent contests and Ye Highwaymen beat 50 other acts to take the top prize of £50 .

The judge was the brilliant Peter Fenn, the music man from Anglia TV.

Graham, a singer and keyboard wizard, went on to play with various bands before joining up with Garry Freeman as one of the new Contours for the Golden Years in the 1990s.

He was one of the reasons why the shows, which reunited so many of the Norfolk and Suffolk rock bands and raised more than £120,000 for local charities and good causes, were so successful.

When he started to sing the dance floor was full.

In the last few years Graham went on to play with The Scratch Band, a brilliant 12 piece blues, soul and rock & roll top-class outfit which puts on a party when and where it plays.

“I loved it when dad was with The Scratch Band. I would go with him to the gigs and they were, and still are, brilliant,” added Sonia.

