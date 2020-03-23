Search

Tributes paid to a well-loved Norwich musician for whom family was everything

PUBLISHED: 07:30 23 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:17 23 March 2020

Mark Page performed in a band called Hal Wrayzor Combo. Picture: Steven Gigli

Mark Page performed in a band called Hal Wrayzor Combo. Picture: Steven Gigli

Archant

Tributes have been paid to rockabilly musician well-loved on the Norwich music scene who placed his family above everything else.

As well as music, Mark Page was an avid Norwich City fan and season ticket holder. Picture: Steven Gigli

Mark Page, who was born and bred in the city, played in bands throughout his life, most recently in Hal Wrayzor Combo, which focussed on Americana music.

In Norwich, Mr Page, who sang, played guitar and rhythm, held regular gigs at The Walnut Tree Shade and The Boundary.

Mark Page with his bike, dubbed the mistress by his wife, and granddaughter Alila. Picture: Steven Gigli

His music saw him perform on both BBC Radio Norfolk and at Bestival music festival in 2009 on the Isle of Wight.

His daughter, Shannon Page-Gigli, said: “I was only 17 when he played at Bestival and it was the first festival I ever went to. It was so cool seeing him perform there and he was just the most uplifting wonderful father and performer.”

Mark Page performed in several bands focussing on rockabilly music. Picture: Steven Gigli

Outside of music, Mr Page, who worked as an assistant signalling engineer at Network Rail, was an avid Norwich City fan and a season ticket holder.

He also had an interest in classic cars and motorbikes and owned a Harley Davidson jokingly dubbed by his wife, Lorna, as ‘the mistress.’

Mr Page, for whom family was everything, had three children Josh Page, Kyle Page and Shannon Page-Gigli.

Mrs Page-Gigli, 28, said: “What he loved most was spending time with the grandchildren. He had BBQ garden parties and build something we called the tiki bar in the garden. All my adult life I have still gone on holiday with my parents, and my dad had such a massive group of friends.”

His son-in-law Steven Gigli, a 34-year-old tattooist from Norwich, said Mr Page was his best friend.

He added: “He was a genuinely lovely person and always happy. Everything for him revolved around family and he was always organising days out. He was also famed for his outrageous taste in T-shirts and would wear Hawaiian tiki print.”

Mr Page died aged 57 on March 11 following a battle with cancer.

A classic car and Harley Davidson funeral procession will take place on Friday April, 3.

Due to current restrictions people are invited to meet inside their vehicles at Ranworth Road in Norwich at 1.10pm.

