Search

Advanced search

Tributes paid to Norwich actor who was ‘always there with a smile’ after coronavirus death

PUBLISHED: 07:44 25 April 2020 | UPDATED: 08:40 25 April 2020

Clive Stubbs (standing) at one of REDuck Producktions at the Maddermarket Bar with fellow actor Burtie Welland. Picture: REDuck Producktions

Clive Stubbs (standing) at one of REDuck Producktions at the Maddermarket Bar with fellow actor Burtie Welland. Picture: REDuck Producktions

Archant

Tributes have been paid to an actor, writer and performer who was “always there with a smile”.

Clive Stubbs, who has died aged 66. Picture: Dreamstone ProductionsClive Stubbs, who has died aged 66. Picture: Dreamstone Productions

Clive Stubbs, from Norwich, died on April 5 after contracting coronavirus. He was 66.

Mr Stubbs was an active member of Norfolk’s arts scene, writing pieces as well as often taking to the stage himself.

He was known to many in Norwich from his performances at REDuck Producktions’ Scratch Nights at the Maddermarket Theatre and regularly hosting pub quizzes in venues across Norwich.

Tom Cushan, Mr Stubbs’ son, said his father was passionate about the arts.

Norfolk actor and performer Clive Stubbs, who has died aged 66. Picture: REDuck ProducktionsNorfolk actor and performer Clive Stubbs, who has died aged 66. Picture: REDuck Producktions

“He was full of life and very full of energy, not the sort of person you would expect to be hit with something like [coronavirus],” he said.

“He had a big heart and was very warm and friendly to everyone all the time.”

Following Mr Stubbs’ death, and in lieu of being able to celebrate his life in person, friends and fellow performers from REDuck Preducktions held an online performance of three episodes of one of Mr Stubbs’ radio plays.

Called The Mardlers of Norfolk, the comedy is a riff on the long-running BBC Radio Four’s drama The Archers.

Hayley Evenett with Clive Stubbs, who has died, Mr Stubbs was a well known member of Norfolk's acting community. Picture: REDuck ProducktionsHayley Evenett with Clive Stubbs, who has died, Mr Stubbs was a well known member of Norfolk's acting community. Picture: REDuck Producktions

You may also want to watch:

All proceeds from the piece are being donated to the Artists’ Benevolent Fund.

Mr Cushan said he thought the performance was a fitting tribute to his father. He said: “The play really encapsulates him and his humour, he was really passionate about the arts and creativity.

“It’s really nice and it’s lovely to be able to find something that you can do [in the circumstances].”

Helen Fullerton, James Ducker, Daisy Plackett, Greg Lindsay-Smith, Burtie Welland, Clive Stubbs, Simon Michael-Morgan, and Hayley Evenett pictured during an immersive Blackadded themed murder mystery on the North Norfolk Railway. Picture: Dreamstone ProductionsHelen Fullerton, James Ducker, Daisy Plackett, Greg Lindsay-Smith, Burtie Welland, Clive Stubbs, Simon Michael-Morgan, and Hayley Evenett pictured during an immersive Blackadded themed murder mystery on the North Norfolk Railway. Picture: Dreamstone Productions

Hayley Evenett, who runs REDuck Producktions with her husband and organised the performance, said: “Clive was a really joyful entertainer, he loved to perform.”

Mrs Evenett said she first met Mr Stubbs when he came to one of REDuck Producktions’ Scratch Nights.

“He just became part of the family, he was so enthusiastic and he wrote quite a lot of pieces,” she said.

“He was just always there with a smile, he had great stories, very friendly, very supportive and just a great laugh to be around.”

• REDuck Producktions’ performance of The Mardlers of Norfolk can be found here.

• For more updates on local news, join our coronavirus Facebook page here.

• And you can sign up for the latest updates about coronavirus in Norfolk via our newsletter.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Police release guide to why you can and can’t go out

Police enforcing the lockdown in Cromer. The police have released new guidelines about what is considered a 'reasonable' reason to be out of your own home. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

When to watch for meteor shower with up to 100 shooting stars an hour

The Lyrid meteor shower takes place in April. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

B&Q reopens two Norfolk stores during lockdown

B&Q at the Pasteur Road retail park in Great Yarmouth is among the latest stores to reopen Picture: Google Maps

Husband and father who took his own life was facing bankruptcy

Steven Hill,of Sheringham, who died in October last year. Photo: Police

Tributes after footballer, 16, dies of undetected diabetes

Tributes have been paid to Norwich junior footballer Blake Hale, who died unexpectedly. Picture: Wroxham FC

Most Read

Police release guide to why you can and can’t go out

Police enforcing the lockdown in Cromer. The police have released new guidelines about what is considered a 'reasonable' reason to be out of your own home. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

When to watch for meteor shower with up to 100 shooting stars an hour

The Lyrid meteor shower takes place in April. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

B&Q reopens two Norfolk stores during lockdown

B&Q at the Pasteur Road retail park in Great Yarmouth is among the latest stores to reopen Picture: Google Maps

Husband and father who took his own life was facing bankruptcy

Steven Hill,of Sheringham, who died in October last year. Photo: Police

Tributes after footballer, 16, dies of undetected diabetes

Tributes have been paid to Norwich junior footballer Blake Hale, who died unexpectedly. Picture: Wroxham FC

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Tributes paid to Norwich actor who was ‘always there with a smile’ after coronavirus death

Clive Stubbs (standing) at one of REDuck Producktions at the Maddermarket Bar with fellow actor Burtie Welland. Picture: REDuck Producktions

The NDR and promotion: What was happening in Norwich this time last year?

Action from the Norwich City Football Club promotion parade through Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Financial fears for City but wage deferrals are not being considered yet

Sporting director Stuart Webber has spoken about Norwich City's financial challenges Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Woman in her 30s among latest coronavirus deaths at N&N

Norfolk and Norwich Hospital April 2020 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Locals blown away by balloon artist’s creations to raise money for NHS

Norfolk Balloon artist Claire Carney has been wowing locals with her creations each week for Clap for Carers Picture: Claire Carney
Drive 24