Tributes paid to Norwich actor who was ‘always there with a smile’ after coronavirus death

Clive Stubbs (standing) at one of REDuck Producktions at the Maddermarket Bar with fellow actor Burtie Welland. Picture: REDuck Producktions Archant

Tributes have been paid to an actor, writer and performer who was “always there with a smile”.

Clive Stubbs, who has died aged 66. Picture: Dreamstone Productions Clive Stubbs, who has died aged 66. Picture: Dreamstone Productions

Clive Stubbs, from Norwich, died on April 5 after contracting coronavirus. He was 66.

Mr Stubbs was an active member of Norfolk’s arts scene, writing pieces as well as often taking to the stage himself.

He was known to many in Norwich from his performances at REDuck Producktions’ Scratch Nights at the Maddermarket Theatre and regularly hosting pub quizzes in venues across Norwich.

Tom Cushan, Mr Stubbs’ son, said his father was passionate about the arts.

Norfolk actor and performer Clive Stubbs, who has died aged 66. Picture: REDuck Producktions Norfolk actor and performer Clive Stubbs, who has died aged 66. Picture: REDuck Producktions

“He was full of life and very full of energy, not the sort of person you would expect to be hit with something like [coronavirus],” he said.

“He had a big heart and was very warm and friendly to everyone all the time.”

Following Mr Stubbs’ death, and in lieu of being able to celebrate his life in person, friends and fellow performers from REDuck Preducktions held an online performance of three episodes of one of Mr Stubbs’ radio plays.

Called The Mardlers of Norfolk, the comedy is a riff on the long-running BBC Radio Four’s drama The Archers.

Hayley Evenett with Clive Stubbs, who has died, Mr Stubbs was a well known member of Norfolk's acting community. Picture: REDuck Producktions Hayley Evenett with Clive Stubbs, who has died, Mr Stubbs was a well known member of Norfolk's acting community. Picture: REDuck Producktions

All proceeds from the piece are being donated to the Artists’ Benevolent Fund.

Mr Cushan said he thought the performance was a fitting tribute to his father. He said: “The play really encapsulates him and his humour, he was really passionate about the arts and creativity.

“It’s really nice and it’s lovely to be able to find something that you can do [in the circumstances].”

Helen Fullerton, James Ducker, Daisy Plackett, Greg Lindsay-Smith, Burtie Welland, Clive Stubbs, Simon Michael-Morgan, and Hayley Evenett pictured during an immersive Blackadded themed murder mystery on the North Norfolk Railway. Picture: Dreamstone Productions Helen Fullerton, James Ducker, Daisy Plackett, Greg Lindsay-Smith, Burtie Welland, Clive Stubbs, Simon Michael-Morgan, and Hayley Evenett pictured during an immersive Blackadded themed murder mystery on the North Norfolk Railway. Picture: Dreamstone Productions

Hayley Evenett, who runs REDuck Producktions with her husband and organised the performance, said: “Clive was a really joyful entertainer, he loved to perform.”

Mrs Evenett said she first met Mr Stubbs when he came to one of REDuck Producktions’ Scratch Nights.

“He just became part of the family, he was so enthusiastic and he wrote quite a lot of pieces,” she said.

“He was just always there with a smile, he had great stories, very friendly, very supportive and just a great laugh to be around.”

REDuck Producktions' performance of The Mardlers of Norfolk can be found here.

