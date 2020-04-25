Tributes paid to Norwich actor who was ‘always there with a smile’ after coronavirus death
PUBLISHED: 07:44 25 April 2020 | UPDATED: 08:40 25 April 2020
Tributes have been paid to an actor, writer and performer who was “always there with a smile”.
Clive Stubbs, from Norwich, died on April 5 after contracting coronavirus. He was 66.
Mr Stubbs was an active member of Norfolk’s arts scene, writing pieces as well as often taking to the stage himself.
He was known to many in Norwich from his performances at REDuck Producktions’ Scratch Nights at the Maddermarket Theatre and regularly hosting pub quizzes in venues across Norwich.
Tom Cushan, Mr Stubbs’ son, said his father was passionate about the arts.
“He was full of life and very full of energy, not the sort of person you would expect to be hit with something like [coronavirus],” he said.
“He had a big heart and was very warm and friendly to everyone all the time.”
Following Mr Stubbs’ death, and in lieu of being able to celebrate his life in person, friends and fellow performers from REDuck Preducktions held an online performance of three episodes of one of Mr Stubbs’ radio plays.
Called The Mardlers of Norfolk, the comedy is a riff on the long-running BBC Radio Four’s drama The Archers.
All proceeds from the piece are being donated to the Artists’ Benevolent Fund.
Mr Cushan said he thought the performance was a fitting tribute to his father. He said: “The play really encapsulates him and his humour, he was really passionate about the arts and creativity.
“It’s really nice and it’s lovely to be able to find something that you can do [in the circumstances].”
Hayley Evenett, who runs REDuck Producktions with her husband and organised the performance, said: “Clive was a really joyful entertainer, he loved to perform.”
Mrs Evenett said she first met Mr Stubbs when he came to one of REDuck Producktions’ Scratch Nights.
“He just became part of the family, he was so enthusiastic and he wrote quite a lot of pieces,” she said.
“He was just always there with a smile, he had great stories, very friendly, very supportive and just a great laugh to be around.”
• REDuck Producktions’ performance of The Mardlers of Norfolk can be found here.
