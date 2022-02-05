Tributes paid to beloved nurse on anniversary of her death from Covid

Video

Family and friends of a Norfolk nurse came to pay their respects on the one-year anniversary of her death from Covid.

Estrella Catalan died on February 5, 2021 at the age of 52 and a memorial mass was held on Saturday at Norwich's St John The Baptist Cathedral.

Father David Paul, parish priest at the cathedral, who spoke at the service, said: "We come here today not just to be sorrowful of the loss of our sister but to give thanks to God for her and all the good she did.

"The most important part of Estrella's life was to be faithful to God, to be faithful to Jesus Christ, to love her neighbours and to love her family.

"Estrella gave up her life in the service of other people - like so many of her colleagues in the National Health Service (NHS) she did not flinch when having to work in such difficult and dangerous times."

Mrs Catalan joined the Norfolk & Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) in September 2002 working in the hospital's emergency department and in the acute stroke team.

Father Paul added: "All good people who serve others in such trying times are blessed by God.

"The picture we have today showing Estrella in her NHS uniform shows a life of service, caring and giving to others - she will be sorely missed."

The Cathedral of St John the Baptist, where the memorial was held, was lined with around 50 people, all there to pay tribute to a much loved member of the community and the NNUH.

Father Paul said: "For Estrella's family this is a difficult time for when they return home she is not there.

"However while she may not be there physically, she is there spiritually, in our hearts.

"While there may be a touch of sadness at the loss of our sister there is joy in having known her and many of us will remember that during funeral mass so many people came out.

"We will all remember Estrella with thanksgiving and kindness for what she has done."

After she died, colleagues, friends and family came out for a minute's silence to commemorate Mrs Catalan's life.