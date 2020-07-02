Search

Tributes paid to village’s ‘kind and inspiring’ former headteacher

PUBLISHED: 06:30 03 July 2020

Former Hethersett headteacher Vivien Horobin, pictured with children in July 2000. Picture: Adrian Judd

Former Hethersett headteacher Vivien Horobin, pictured with children in July 2000. Picture: Adrian Judd

One of Hethersett’s most loved former head teachers has died, prompting a flood of tributes on social media.

Staff at Hethersett Woodside School on a Red Nose Day in the 1990s. Viv Horobin, second right. Picture: Peter StewardStaff at Hethersett Woodside School on a Red Nose Day in the 1990s. Viv Horobin, second right. Picture: Peter Steward

Vivienne Horobin was headteacher of Hethersett Woodside Infant and Nursery School - now Hethersett Woodside Primary and Nursery School - for 15 years up to her retirement in July 1999.

Parents and former colleagues have flooded social media with tributes.

She was described as “a wonderful headteacher”, “very kind and inspiring” and “very highly thought of”.

Villager Anne Cathersides said: “So sad to hear about Viv’s passing. I met her for the first time when we were moving to the village and wanted to register my eldest for a reception September start.

“She couldn’t have been more welcoming. The report we received as newcomers was amazing and really helped us settle in. Viv was always available for a chat and advice.

“She made the school a family community and will be much missed.”

Former colleagues referred to Mrs Horobin as “a well liked head and great to work with being caring, friendly, kind and interested in anything that affected her school and the children and staff”.

Hethersett Parish Council remembered Viv at its June meeting, which was held via Zoom.

Councillor Samantha England remembered her with fondness as her teacher and Stephen Slack, himself a retired headteacher, said he remembered her as “an excellent headteacher, colleague and a very kind lady”.

Bridget Williamson remembered Mrs Horobin from her time on the school PTA, adding: “She was absolutely fantastic to work with and a very liked head teacher”.

